Han So-hee and Cha Eun-woo recently represented the casual clothing brand, Giordano, lending their stunning visuals for its Fall 2023 campaign. The K-drama stars played the role of a campus couple, with the entire photoshoot weaving the story of a college couple starting their fall semester together, all while rocking pieces from Giordano's Fall 2023 Collection.

The pictorial has a premium and preppy feel, with both the actors flaunting fashion and beauty choices that perfectly fit the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend. The fashion brand uses phrases like "New Beginnings, New Adventures!" and "Everyday is a Fresh Start!" to set the theme of the campaign pictorial, with the K-drama stars mingling in romance with the excitement of a fresh start.

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Han So-hee and Cha Eun-woo are well-known for their stunning visuals, and netizens couldn't help but swoon over their joint campaign. Fans exclaimed that the K-drama stars had "insane visuals," noting that they have never been disappointed with their fashion and beauty choices, individually or as a pair.

The K-actors have always made a statement when spotted together, having previously collaborated for Giordano's Spring-Summer 2023 campaign. They have also worked together for the dramatized trailer of the webtoon The Villainess is a Marionette, with the two playing the male and female lead roles.

Han So-hee and Cha Eun-woo looked stunning in a preppy hair and makeup look in Giordano's Fall 2023 Campaign

Han So-hee and Cha Eun-woo looked gorgeous for the cozy campaign, sporting a mix of preppy formals and casual knitwear. The Fall campaign can be seen as a continuation of their joint Spring-Summer campaign, which had a fresh and energizing feel.

Han So-hee went with a berry-toned makeup look to pair with her preppy ensembles, perfectly fitting for a fall look. She incorporated the berry-toned hue to both her lip and cheek makeup, opting for a brown tint for her eye makeup instead. She paired her casual outfits with a more subtle makeup look, wearing peachy lip and cheek makeup instead.

Han So-hee's peach-toned makeup paired well with Cha Eun-woo's beauty choices, who sported a subtle makeup look throughout the pictorial. He kept his eye and cheek makeup relatively minimal, opting for a soft matte base that gave his skin a flawless look.

The K-drama stars rocked several different hairstyles in Giordano's Fall 2023 campaign, with Cha Eun-woo opting for a fluffy brushed-down hairdo and a chic brushed-up one held up by a pair of sunglasses. Han So-hee left her hair open for several pictures, going with a casual half-up half-down hairstyle and a preppy low ponytail for the rest of the looks.

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Netizens were in awe of their stunning visuals, with several gushing about their "double visual" and their visuals not being a joke. Fans noted that the K-drama stars looked perfect together, with a Twitter user joking that "people died" after seeing them together.

Han So-hee recently appeared in BTS' Jung Kook's hit single Seven, playing the role of his love interest in the music video. Cha Eun-woo has also been keeping busy lately, visiting the Chaumet Pop-Up Store in Shinsegae Department Store in Seoul to promote their latest collection, Bee My Love.