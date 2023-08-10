Tiffany Young's look for the Bulgari pop-up store event in Seoul wins the internet - "Stop being pretty all the time!"

Tiffany Young of Girls' Generation recently made an appearance at the Bulgari Pop-Up Store in Seoul to celebrate the store's launch. The pop-up store offers the Italian luxury house's Allegra Perfume Collection, with the K-pop idol endorsing Bulgari Allegra Passeggiata Eau de Parfum in particular.

The singer was invited to the opening of the luxury fashion brand's first pop-up store in Seoul, where she got to experience the latest fragrances from the fashion house. The pop-up store will be open until August 15, allowing visitors to experience the entire Allegra perfume collection.

Tiffany Young's look for the Bulgari pop-up store event in Seoul wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@tiffanyyoungofficial)

The Forever 1 singer looked gorgeous in a beige mini dress that was adorned with dazzling sequins. Netizens loved her fashion and beauty choices, noting that she looked stunning at the Bulgari store opening.

She paired her fabulous ensemble with a subtle makeup look and effortless hairstyle to balance out the look, even keeping her nail art minimalistic.

Tiffany Young looked gorgeous in natural makeup and wavy hairstyle at the Bulgari pop-up store opening

For the Bulgari store opening, Tiffany Young wore a beige sequin mini dress with belt detailing that added intrigue to the otherwise plain outfit. The ensemble had a classic one-shoulder design, which added structure to the overall look.

The K-pop idol paired her outfit with a simple hair and makeup look, opting for a wavy hairstyle. She went with a neat middle part, keeping her bangs light and feathery to avoid making the hairdo look too blunt.

She styled her hair in soft waves from the chin down, curling her roots slightly inward to add some volume to the hairdo. Her bangs helped frame her face, as she tucked all her hair back for a neater look. Also, the waves added some texture to her hairstyle, adding intrigue to the overall look.

The GENIE singer kept her makeup natural and subtle, opting for a dewy base to highlight her glass-like skin. She opted for the gradient look for her lips, which is a popular choice among K-celebrities. The singer created an illusion of depth by using a soft peachy shade for the outer corners and a sheer red tint for the inner corners of her lips, blending them out well to make them look naturally plump.

She used a pinkish hue for her cheek makeup, adding a light dusting of blush to the high points of her cheekbones to give her face a healthy flush. For her eye makeup, she gave them the wide-awake look with the help of fake lashes, following it up with a light coat of mascara.

The K-pop star added a golden shimmery eyeshadow around her eyes, highlighting the inner corners of her eyes and her aegyo sal. To finish off the eye makeup look, she incorporated a thin winged liner to her upper lash line, which gave them more definition.

Tiffany Young's look for the Bulgari pop-up store event in Seoul wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@tiffanyyoungofficial)

Tiffany Young's look for the Bulgari pop-up store event in Seoul wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@tiffanyyoungofficial)

아이 Young(S)0️⃣ne TiffanyYoung's 0️⃣ @kimfany0801 🤣 so beautiful

twitter.com/TiffanyProject… Oh wow this shot/screen grab is amazing! Immediately lowered by blood pressure and gave me peace of mind.so beautiful

Fans swooned over the Lion Heart singer's stunning visuals, with several calling her an "angel." Twitter and Instagram users gushed about how "beautiful" she looked, with one joking about it being illegal to look this gorgeous.

The Girls' Generation member made her acting debut in the hit K-drama Reborn Rich and is set to make her comeback in the TV series Uncle Sam-sik.