Girls' Generation YoonA's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "Have mercy please"

Girls' Generation's YoonA was recently announced as the cover star for Vogue Korea's digital issue for the month of August. The singer-actress collaborated with the fine jewelry brand Qeelin, sporting pieces from the brand's iconic Wulu Collection for the cover pictorial.

As of February 2023, the K-pop star has been part of the Qeelin family as a brand ambassador. The Korean singer-actress is the perfect fit for the jewelry brand, as it represents positive energy and has a strong oriental root, with their products borrowing symbols from Chinese culture and representing them in chic fine jewelry pieces.

Netizens swooned over YoonA's stunning visuals, especially the artist's minimalistic fashion and beauty choices. The jewelry pieces she went with also played a key role, as the fine jewelry was perfectly fitting for the K-pop star's clean and fresh visuals.

Qeelin's Wulu Collection is a celebration of clean lines and curves, using a common symbol from Chinese culture that is often bound to many legends. It is said to bring good fortune, with the jewelry brand offering the symbol in a modern, wearable silhouette that can be enjoyed by young and old alike.

Girls' Generation YoonA looked gorgeous in simple hair and makeup look on the digital cover of Vogue Korea's August issue

While YoonA rocked some stunning outfits throughout the cover pictorial, her visuals and jewelry pieces were the stars of the show. For the photoshoot, the K-drama star sported several dainty jewelry pieces from Qeelin's Wulu Collection, with the Wulu Necklace in 18K White Gold with Diamonds and Rubies and the Large Wulu Pendant in 18K Rose Gold with Diamonds stealing the spotlight.

YoonA paired the modern and chic jewelry pieces with an effortless hairstyle, opting for a deep side part and incorporating extensions for waist-length hair. The hairdo was sleek and classy, with her bangs brushed aside and gelled together to make the look slightly edgier.

The King The Land actress styled her bangs to create a fan-like structure on her forehead, thus drawing all attention to her facial features. For some of the pictures, she went with a neat middle part, tucking her hair behind her ears to keep the earrings as the central focus.

YoonA opted for two different makeup looks for the cover shoot, switching out her lip shade to keep it interesting. She went with a dewy base for her makeup look, pairing it with bright cheeks to add some color to her face. She added the same shade around her eyes as well, lending them some depth.

The Big Mouth star went with a natural pink lip shade for some of the looks, giving her lips the 'no-makeup' makeup look. The other shade was a beautiful burnt orange that added a bolder tint to her lips, which she paired with black ensembles to create a contrast.

YoonA kept her eye makeup look quite minimal, simply going in with a smudged winged liner that helped define her eyes without looking too intense.

Pardon my words, I just worship her 🫶

YoonA can just rip my body with her sharp looking hair and steal my soul with her solemn eyes. Pardon my words, I just worship her 🫶

Fans couldn't get enough of her stunning visuals, with some of them noting that she was "aging like a fine wine". A Twitter user joked about her being "allergic to not serving", while others agreed that she looked absolutely gorgeous in the cover pictorial.

Girls' Generation's YoonA has been the talk of the town as of late, as she plays the female lead in the hit TV series King The Land. She is starring alongside 2PM's Junho, who is also a K-pop idol turned K-drama star, best known for his male lead role in The Red Sleeve.