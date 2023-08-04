BIGBANG's Taeyang was recently announced as the cover star for GQ Korea's August 2023 issue, featuring on the magazine cover for their digital issue. The pictorial was in collaboration with Givenchy, with the K-pop icon sporting pieces from the luxury fashion house's Fall-Winter 2023 Men's Collection.

Last month, the BIGBANG member featured in the global campaign of the French luxury brand, showcasing pieces from the same collection. The campaign was major for both the brand and the K-pop idol, as Givenchy had just made a shift in their aesthetics and the Shoong! singer had recently made his comeback as a solo artist.

BIGBANG Taeyang's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@gq_korea)

Netizens swooned over the K-pop star's look in the GQ Korea cover shoot, especially loving the contrast between the dark and light theme. The pictorial consists of images shot in two different locations, one being in a beautiful sun-lit bedroom and another being a grand staircase in darkness.

Both shooting locations elevate the VIBE singer's stunning visuals, which pairs perfectly with the Givenchy ensembles. The BIGBANG member looks gorgeous in the pictorial, sporting elegant pieces like sleeveless vest jackets and ankle-length coats.

BIGBANG Taeyang looks stunning on the digital cover of GQ Korea's August issue, rocking blonde hair with minimal makeup

Taeyang rocked several different looks for the cover pictorial, keeping his hair and makeup pretty much the same throughout the photoshoot. With the outfits being the central focus of the cover shoot, the singer kept his beauty choices quite minimal to let his ensembles be the star of the show.

For his hair, the BIGBANG member went with a similar look like his previous global campaign with Givenchy, opting for a stunning wet look. He sported a beautiful blonde hair color for his cover pictorial, with his locks slightly tousled-up to add intrigue to his overall look.

Without a defined parting, he let his overgrown bangs lay across his face for most of his pictures, roughly brushing them to the side for the rest. The hairstyle is perfectly fitting to Taeyang's personal style, who tends to opt for the 'bad boy' look.

He kept his makeup look subtle and sheer, going for a flawless matte base with next to no cheek makeup. Unlike his Givenchy campaign pictorial, he went with a subtle eye makeup look, with the slightest hint of dark eyeshadow around the outer corners of his eyes. He opted for a natural pinkish tint for his lips, blending it out well to make them look natural.

VIPs couldn't get enough of his stunning visuals, with one of them jokingly stating that he needs to "hajima" (which roughly translates to "stop it"). A Twitter user went on to exclaim that a "black & white Taeyang hits different", with the high contrast further accentuating his visuals.

BIGBANG's Taeyang is well-known for his impeccable sense of fashion, which he flaunts in his latest pictorial with GQ Korea. The singer was announced as the global ambassador of the French luxury brand this February, following which he attended their Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show.

The fashion house's aesthetics align really well with the Only Look at Me star, so VIPs should keep their eyes peeled for their future collaborations.