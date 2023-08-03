Roh Yoon-seo's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "My main slayer"

Roh Yoon-seo recently featured in a pictorial with Dazed Korea, where she collaborated with the fashion giant Balenciaga to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the World Food Programme. The K-drama star sports several pieces from the luxury fashion house's latest collections, pairing them with pieces from Balenciaga's WFP series.

The luxury fashion brand has long supported World Food Programme, collaborating to co-create a collection of t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies. A portion of the proceeds is donated to World Food Programme, with the collection being used both for raising funds and spreading awareness about the recent spike in global hunger rates.

After the massive success of her latest K-drama Crash Course in Romance, the actress has been approached by several brands and magazines alike. Roh Yoon-seo was recently featured as the cover star of Elle Korea's Elle Watches segment, looking stunning on the magazine cover.

While the Elle Korea pictorial was fresh and bright, the Dazed Korea feature is more dark and edgy to fit the aesthetics of Balenciaga. Netizens were pleasantly surprised by the look, as she opted for fresh and bright pictorials. Her latest magazine shoot explores a different side to the Korean actress, with fans exclaiming that she looks just as fabulous as ever.

Roh Yoon-seo looks gorgeous in subtle makeup and effortless hairstyle in her latest photoshoot with Dazed Korea

For the Dazed Korea pictorial, Roh Yoon-seo rocked some cozy pieces from the WFP series of the luxury fashion brand, pairing them with iconic pieces like thigh-high sock boots. Her cozy yet chic fashion choices perfectly represent the fashion brand's aesthetics.

To pair with her cozy fashion choices, the Korean actress went with edgy hair looks, incorporating overgrown bangs into her hairstyles to intrigue the overall look.

Roh Yoon-seo opted for a deep side parting for the shots without the bangs, adding an edgy feel to her hairdo. She flaunted her naturally straight hair throughout the pictorial, slightly curling the tips to add volume to her hairstyle.

For her makeup, the K-drama star sported a beautiful dewy base with heavily flushed cheeks, opting for a bright pink blush to have her cheek makeup stand out. She went with a minimal eye makeup look, simply tight lining her upper lash line with black eyeliner and wearing a light coat of mascara.

Roh Yoon-seo kept her lip makeup subtle, opting for a stunning peachy pink shade in a soft matte finish to add color to her lips. She blended out the lip shade around the outer corners, making the look more natural and lived-in.

ִֶָ @Yoonsevo

Roh Yoonseo slays in Balenciaga! Watch her exude fierceness as she rocks the stylish Balenciaga outfit and showcases a glimpse of their pretty bags in this Dazed Korea x Balenciaga photoshoot!

pic.twitter.com/IZVyzRFVPd ͏͏ㅤㅤㅤRoh Yoonseo slays in Balenciaga!Watch her exude fierceness as she rocks the stylish Balenciaga outfit and showcases a glimpse of their pretty bags in this Dazed Korea x Balenciaga photoshoot!͏͏ㅤㅤㅤ

Netizens loved the Crash Course in Romance star's look, with many exclaiming that she looked beautiful in the pictorial. Fans were left pleasantly surprised by the chic and edgy look, with one of them noting that the actress "slays in Balenciaga."

Roh Yoon-seo reportedly donated all her earnings from the photoshoot to the World Food Programme, helping support their cause and raising awareness about global hunger.

The K-drama star has been keeping busy with her acting gigs, recently being in talks about starring as the female lead in the TV series Hear Me.