Kim Se-jeong's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "So gorgeous and stunning"

For the 27th anniversary of Harper's Bazaar Korea, the popular magazine featured exclusive interviews with five different actresses, Kim Se-jeong being one of them. The chosen K-celebrities have been long-time partners of the magazine, often featured as their cover stars or even in pictorials.

The interview series is all the more iconic as the actresses will be turning 27 this year, sharing their birth year with the magazine. The Business Proposal star was the very first actress the magazine revealed as a part of this series on their Instagram account, which was a perfect fit as she has established herself both as a seasoned actress and a singer.

Kim Se-jeong's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@harpersbazaarkorea)

Fans were absolutely thrilled about the interview, with several of them swooning over her stunning visuals. The reel shared by the magazine offers a sneak peek into the photoshoot, where she can be seen posing against a background with stills from some of her most popular acting gigs.

Kim Se-jeong sported minimalistic ensembles throughout the magazine shoot, pairing them with a messy hairstyle to add intrigue to the overall look. The pictorial will come alongside an exclusive interview with the K-drama star, which is available in the August issue of Harper's Bazaar Korea.

Kim Se-jeong looks absolutely stunning in her latest pictorial with Harper's Bazaar Korea

In her interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea, the Today's Webtoon star touches upon her life as an actress in her 20s. She talks about the excitement and anticipation of the endless opportunities that life has in store for her, which comes with the feeling that she is lacking in some way or another.

The Uncanny Counter star rocked several different looks for the magazine pictorial, including a gorgeous denim ankle-length dress with cutouts. The ensembles she went with were minimalistic yet chic, with the actress bringing in intrigue with her beauty choices.

Netizens couldn't get enough of the School 2017 actress' stunning visuals, with several exclaiming that she looked absolutely beautiful in the pictures. Kim Se-jeong sported heavily flushed cheeks throughout the pictorial, opting for a bright pink shade to add a heavy dose of color to her cheeks. She kept the rest of her makeup quite subtle, letting her cheek makeup be the star of the show.

For her hairstyle, the Korean actress opted for a straight hair look, styling the tips of her hair to curl ever so slightly to add some volume to the hairdo. She brought in the intrigue using her bangs, as she went with two different hairstyles for the pictorial. She tousled up her bangs for the messy yet chic look, brushing it all back for the neater hair look.

Fans couldn't help but swoon over the magazine pictorial, gushing about how "gorgeous" she looked. Several of them went on to call her an "icon" and a "queen", with one of them exclaiming that the actress was "the standard".

Kim Se-jeong recently made headlines as she announced her first-ever solo concert, which comes just in time for her comeback as a solo artist in September. The singer-actress is currently starring in the K-drama series The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, which one can catch on Netflix.