LE SSERAFIM Kazuha's look for Calvin Klein's latest campaign wins the internet: "How is she so cool?"

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha recently represented the American fashion house Calvin Klein, lending her stunning visuals to showcase their latest pieces from the 2023 Fall-Winter Collection. While the K-pop idol sports several different pieces from the high-end fashion brand, the campaign's central focus is the shoes she opts for to complete the look

The LE SSERAFIM member showcases three different shoes throughout the pictorial, specifically the Milan, Malmo, and Kyoto range. While not all the show styles are completely new, the fashion brand has introduced new swatches to the already existing collections, which will be part of the 2023 Fall-Winter Collection.

Netizens couldn't get enough of her visuals, as they exclaimed that the singer looked very "cool" in the campaign pictorial. The K-pop idol rocked oversized puffer jackets with her iconic Calvin Klein jeans, exuding an edgy feel in the photoshoot.

LE SSERAFIM Kazuha looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look in Calvin Klein's latest campaign

Kazuha went with three different looks for the pictorial, sporting the three different shoe styles she was showcasing for the Calvin Klein campaign. The K-pop star paired the Malmo shoes with jeans and a blush pink cardigan, going for a casual feel for this look. Moreover, the Milan and Kyoto shoes were paired with puffer jackets and jeans, giving the ensemble a cool streetwear look.

Kazuha paired the outfits with an effortless hair and makeup look. The singer flaunted her naturally straight hair in the pictorial, parting it down the middle for a neat look. She styled a few sections of her hair to curl ever so slightly, which provided some volume to her hairstyle.

For one of the looks, she even tied her hair back, simply tying it all up in a low ponytail for an effortless hairdo. All her hairstyles were quick and easy, something one could imagine wearing everyday.

Kazuha kept her makeup soft and natural, opting for a dewy base that would be comfortable to wear over longer periods. She sported a peachy pink shade on her lips, going with a creamy formula to provide her lips with a natural shine without making them look too glossy.

For her eye makeup look, she opted for a thin winged liner, tight lining her upper lash line to add some definition. In addition, she paired it with a heavy coat of mascara, ensuring her eyes had a wide awake look without looking too dramatic. She kept her eyeshadow and blush application to the minimum, which made her makeup look all the more natural and casual.

Fans gushed about Kazuha's stunning visuals in the campaign pictorial, with many noting that the theme of the photoshoot is fitting for the singer. FEARNOTs (the band's fandom name) exclaimed that they were "obsessed" with the look, with one of them jokingly stating that it will all be "over when she takes off that puffer jacket," as they won't be able to gatekeep the LE SSERAFIM member anymore.

While Kazuha featured in Calvin Klein's latest campaign, LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon headed the campaign for the beauty brand Make Up For Ever. Chaewon is one of the brand ambassadors for the beauty brand, showcasing their newest product Longwear Skin-Fusing Powder Blush in their latest campaign.