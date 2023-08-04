Where to get Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara? Price, formulation, and more explored

Anastasia Beverly Hills recently launched their Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, which is available on the beauty brand's website starting August 3, 2023. The mascara comes with the promise of highly sculpted lashes, giving them an extension-like look.

The formula is highly buildable, making it perfect for both subtle and full glam makeup looks. The brand claims that the mascara can give one "soft to bold definition for limitless lash looks", all while avoiding the lashes from clumping together or giving a spidery lash effect.

As of now, Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara is available in one shade only, offering an intense black formula that dries down into a soft matte finish. The mascara doesn't flake, clump, or smudge, making it a great product if one needs an all-day wear from their eye product.

Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara is already available on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website, retailing for $26. The new mascara is an exclusive launch, so for the time being, one can find it on the beauty brand's website only.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara gives your lashes an extension-like effect

Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara has an amazing formula that stretches and separates the lashes from the roots to the tips, lending each lash an even coat for a stunning extension-like effect. Anastasia Beverly Hills' new mascara is super long-wearing, having been approved by an ophthalmologist as well.

This amazing product provides the lashes with a highly sculpted effect, giving the eyes a wide-awake look. The best part about this product is that it is great for all lash types, offering an all-day lift for even the heaviest of lashes. Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara features a tapered brush at the end of its mascara wand.

This brush not only beautifully separates the lashes but can also reach the lash hairs in the hard-to-reach inner corners. The brush tip helps provide precise definition, with the size of the brush being perfect for all eye shapes. The bristles help grab each lash, defining them from the root to the tip, which helps with the intense lengthening and volumizing action.

Anastasia Beverly Hills' new mascara has a nourishing formula, infused with the goodness of collagen, biotin, and peptides. Collagen and peptides help with the lash volume, enhancing the appearance of length and fullness. Biotin, which is well-known for its amazing hair benefits, helps support strong and healthy lashes that don't break easily.

The beauty brand recommends starting at the root of your lashes and wiggling the mascara wand horizontally while moving toward the tip. This provides a beautiful separating effect while also volumizing and lengthening it. As the formula is buildable, one can layer Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara effortlessly without worrying about clumping.

Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara has been available on the Anastasia Beverly Hills since Thursday, August 3, retailing for $26 only.