Where to get Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara? Price, formula, and more details explored

Benefit Cosmetics recently launched their Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara, which claims to lend users' eyelashes a fan-like effect that will last for up to 24 hours. The mascara helps separate the lashes while providing them with volume, ensuring it leaves them looking fuller with a beautiful fan-like effect.

The beauty brand has some amazing mascara formulations, boasting of fan-favorites like They're Real! Lengthening Mascara and BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara. With the Fan Fest Mascara, one could achieve volumizing and fanning out the lashes at the same time, all thanks to the brand's innovative full-flex fiber brush.

Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara is already available on the Benefit Cosmetics website, retailing for $28. Along with that, one can also avail the product in a mini size for $15.

The product is available for a limited period only, with free shipping available on the full size purchases.

Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara provides a full-fan effect while also adding volume to your lashes

Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara gives lashes a decent volume without looking clumpy. The mascara further elevates one's natural eyelashes, lending a wide-awake look to the user. It is weightless and highly buildable, allowing one to achieve as dramatic a look as they would like.

Currently, the mascara is available in one shade only, offering a beautiful hyper black shade that is flattering on all skin tones. The best part about this product is that it doesn't weigh down the lashes, lending a gorgeous lift due to its lightweight formula.

Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara makes use of the unique Full-Flex Fiber Brush, which was custom-made for this product, to achieve the eye opening effect of the mascara. The innovative brush has a 40° curve that ensures one can reach every single corner, making sure the eye product provides a seamless root to tip application.

It uses naturally-derived flex-wave fibers that help separate the lashes thoroughly. The fibers provide a clean and even application, which is key to achieve a natural-looking eye makeup.

Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara also comes with lash-loving ingredients that will nourish and strengthen the lashes over long term usage. The product is infused with Provitamin B5, ensuring that the lashes are well-conditioned throughout the day.

The mascara also comes with the goodness of cranberry extract to deeply nourish the eyelashes. It offers essential fatty acids that make the product comfortable to wear over longer periods. However, the key ingredient of Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara is rice wax, which helps separate and define the lashes, giving them a beautiful lift that lasts for up to 24 hours.

For application, the beauty brand recommends gently wiggling the mascara wand side to side, starting from the base of the lashes and continuing the motion all the way to the tip.

The Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara is available on the Benefit Cosmetics website for $28 only.