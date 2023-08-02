2PM Junho's look for the Berluti Fall-Winter 2023 Presentation Event wins the internet: "How does he get more attractive each day"

2PM's Junho recently made an appearance at the Berluti Fall-Winter 2023 Presentation Event, rocking a chic leather jacket from the collection. The luxury brand that specializes in leather was presenting their Fall-Winter Collection at the event, which consists of some wardrobe staples that one could use for decades.

The 2PM member looked dapper in pieces from the collection, making an appearance at the event's press call. The leather jacket and shoes were the star of the show, pulling the whole look together as the singer-actor went with matching shades for the luxury pieces.

Fans swooned over the King the Land actor's look, with one of them jokingly exclaiming that his "increasing visual abilities need to be studied." Many noted that his pale skin paired with the ensemble, giving the K-drama star a vamp-like look, which was both mysterious yet luxurious.

Berluti's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection takes inspiration from classic silhouettes, offering pieces that are easy to wear and highly versatile. The collection also features shoes and sneakers that carry an essence of the brand's rich history, with a soft-topped variant of the Ultima boot and track sneakers with an old-school feel.

2PM Junho looks dapper in wavy hair and subtle makeup look for the Berluti Presentation Event

Junho sported a super chic look for the presentation, pairing his leather jacket with a casual tee to balance the look. The tailored pants and leather shoes elevated the look even further, adding an elegant touch to the "biker boy" persona.

The Red Sleeve star went with subtle makeup to pair with the ensemble, opting for a sheer dewy base to let his natural beauty shine through. He kept his eye and cheek makeup to the minimum, as he let his outfit be the central focus of the look.

Along with that, he opted for a natural nude shade for his lips, creating a gradient effect with the use of a peachy pink hue at the center of his lips. Gradient lips are a trending lip makeup look in South Korea, making it a popular choice among K-celebrities.

Junho rocked a gorgeous hairstyle for the Berluti Presentation Event, which accentuated his stunning visuals and added intrigue to the entire look. He incorporated soft waves throughout his hair, creating a soft and fluffy hairdo that added some volume without looking too formal.

The waves made the hairstyle look more casual and lived-in. The Just Between Lovers actor went with an off-center parting, which allowed his forehead to peek through the bangs, making them look wispy and feather-like.

Netizens absolutely loved Junho's look for the event, with several gushing about his "unreal visuals." Fans especially loved the addition of the brown leather jacket paired with his visuals, with many exclaiming how "perfect" he looked at the event. One Twitter user even went on to note that the look had a vamp-like feel to it, going on to quote a line from Edward Cullen from the movie, Twilight.

2PM's Junho has been the talk of the town as of late due to his latest K-drama King the Land. Fans have been swooning over his chemistry with Girl's Generation's YoonA, speculating if the K-drama stars are actually dating.

The actor recently opened up about the same, stating in an interview with Forbes that their great chemistry is a result of their shared experience. Both Junho and YoonA started out as idols, eventually transitioning into seasoned actors who have hit TV series like The Red Sleeve and Big Mouth under their belt.