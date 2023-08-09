TREASURE members' look in their latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "So cool and handsome"

TREASURE will be featured on the 2023 Fall Edition of Dazed Korea, and the popular magazine recently released a preview reel on its Instagram account, giving a sneak peek into each member's unique fashion and beauty choices. Dazed Korea tapped into the K-pop boy band as they recently celebrated their third debut anniversary, marking a major milestone for the singers.

The hit boy band's second full album, REBOOT, has been making waves in the K-pop industry, smashing the boy band's own records and recently topping Japan's Oricon chart. REBOOT quickly became the first ever album by TREASURE to enter the 'million-selling' club while also setting a personal record in first-day sales.

TREASURE members' look in their latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Although the popular magazine has only released a preview as of now, netizens swooned over the K-pop boy band's stunning visuals. Fans eagerly await more pictures from the magazine pictorial, with several of them noting that they look extremely "cool and handsome" in the behind-the-scenes reel.

While the entire pictorial will only be available in the 2023 Fall Edition of the magazine, Dazed Korea will be sharing snippets from the photoshoot over the next few days.

TREASURE members looked stunning in completely different hairstyles for Dazed Korea's 2023 Fall Edition

All ten members made individualistic fashion and beauty choices that best represented their uniqueness and personal style. While Choi Hyun-suk went with a fun Louis Vuitton suit, Jihoon rocked a mellow monochromatic ensemble from Dior. Their beauty choices also differed significantly from one another, with So Jung-hwan flaunting his black hair while Yoshi sported a bright pink hair color.

The TREASURE members rocked some stunning hairdos throughout the magazine pictorial, experimenting with different hair colors and styles to keep it interesting. Choi Hyun-suk went with an edgy hairstyle, as he usually does, incorporating blue highlights into his hairdo to add some intrigue to the overall look. However, Jihoon opted for a simple, brushed-down look, with his hair shade matching his monochromatic outfit.

Yoshi rocked a bright pink hair color that was roughly parted down the middle, giving his hair a casual, lived-in look. In contrast, Junkyu sported a subtle yet beautiful blue-black hair shade, which he parted down the middle to keep it simple and effortless. Asahi went with a dirty blonde hair color, going for a neat off-center parting for a 'clean' look. Haruto opted for a platinum blonde hair shade instead, styling it in a simple brushed-down look.

Yoon Jae-hyuk, Doyoung, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan sported a natural black shade for their hair color, styling it in several different ways to keep it interesting and add intrigue to their overall looks.

TREASURE members' look in their latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

TREASURE members' look in their latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Fans gushed about how handsome the singers looked, with an Instagram user claiming that they were "model material". Netizens found the looks to be extremely "cool", as they swooned over their stunning visuals.

TREASURE has been making headlines as of late due to their latest album, REBOOT, which has taken them to new heights by topping several different charts. The hit K-pop boy band will reportedly host a fan meet and greet at Tokyo Dome on November 12, 2023, making them the first K-artist to achieve this feat.