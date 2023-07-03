5 popular SEVENTEEN Jeonghan long hairstyles, as the K-pop idol rocks a short hairdo in recent pictures

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan is well-known for his impeccable fashion sense, pairing his outfits with stunning beauty choices to create some of the most fashion-forward looks. The singer recently made headlines for his gorgeous look at the Saint Laurent show, flaunting his beautiful long hair.

The hit boy band member left his fans surprised with his recent Instagram post, featuring the K-pop idol with short permed hair. Before growing his hair out, Jeonghan rocked short hair, so netizens were happy to note that he is back with his shorter hairdo. However, some fans were sad to see his long hair go, so here is a quick look at some of the most popular hairstyles from his long hair days.

SEVENTEEN Jeonghan served some iconic looks when he rocked long hair

1) Smooth, straight hair with middle part

Jeonghan looked absolutely stunning at the Saint Laurent fashion show in Berlin, sporting an all-black outfit with a white translucent vest. While his outfit looked great, his hairstyle stole the show as he rocked up with his long hair styled in a classy bob.

He went with a straight hairdo, with the tail end of his hair curled to add some texture near the nape of his neck. The idol left his hair parted down the middle, with his bangs swept to the side but not pinned back, to help frame his face. They drew attention to his facial features, highlighting his subtle makeup look.

2) Permed hair with bangs

Permed hair is a popular hair look among K-pop idols, with many perming their short hair to add some texture and volume. Jeonghan went with an adorable permed look, which was textured and fluffy thanks to his long hair. Permed hair needs proper maintenance to keep it looking nice and healthy, so if you plan to go for the same look, ensure you have a proper hair care routine.

The SEVENTEEN member permed his bangs as well to blend them in seamlessly with the rest of his hair. It gave them a fluffed-up look that nicely framed his face and added tons of texture. To make the bangs more manageable, leave them out while getting the perm and style them later with a hair curler instead.

3) Straight hair with braided front sections

When one has long hair, experimenting with braids is a must. Jeonghan incorporated a beautiful braid into the front sections of his hair, almost making it seem like the braid replaced a headband to hold the rest of his hair in place.

He left his hair straight and smooth throughout, incorporating texture with the fun use of braids. He also left out his bangs to allow them to frame his face and highlight his gorgeous features. The WORLD singer went with loose braids to make the hairstyle look more casual and lived-in, preventing the hairdo from looking too structured.

4) Chic ponytail with cap

Jeonghan's ponytail accompanied by cap is the perfect hairstyle for summer, as all the hair is nicely tucked away and one stays protected from the harsh rays of the sun as well. The hairdo is edgy and goes nicely with funky, casual outfits. It is also a great hairdo for winter, as demonstrated by the SEVENTEEN member himself.

Achieving this look is quite easy, as one simply needs to tie all their hair into a neat ponytail at the back of their head. Loop the ponytail through the eyelet and tuck any loose locks into the cap to prevent the hair from falling on your face. One can also try out a half-up half-down hairdo, letting the lower section stick out from the cap, covering the nape of your neck.

5) Half-up half-down hairdo with curtain bangs

Curtain bangs look classy and chic, further elevated when paired with a half-up half-down hairdo. Jeonghan went with a loose hairstyle, allowing locks to stick out to give his hair more of a lived-in look. He incorporated a tad bit of heat styling to this look, curling his bangs away from his face so they stay tucked away while beautifully framing his face.

The SEVENTEEN member parted the front section of his hair down the middle, tying the upper section of his hair into a loose ponytail at the back. One can either use a hair tie or a claw clip, the claw clip being a more hair-friendly option as it prevents any tugging or pulling.

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan's longer hairstyles will forever stay iconic, as they complemented his stunning visuals. However, one can look forward to what the K-pop idol has in store, as he rocked some gorgeous hairdos even when he had short hair.

Poll : 0 votes