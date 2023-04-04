What is BTS star Jungkook’s 5 best hairstyles

BTS star Jungkook is a fashion icon and has sported some of the most experimental hairstyles since the boy band debuted. The Permission to Dance singer has gorgeous black, naturally straight hair that he enjoys styling in multiple ways.

The golden maknae is probably also the most experimental of all the BTS members when it comes to hair; he often changes his hairstyle and has single-handedly started hair trends in South Korea.

The BTS member's most recent hairstyle is the wolfcut mullet, a modern take on the vintage 70s hairstyle. He has also played around with undercut and is quite well-known for his permed hair.

Wolf cut mullets and perms: Some of the best hairstyles Jungkook has had till date

1) Long perm

This hairstyle is probably the most iconic of all of Jungkook's hair looks as when the BTS member revealed this look to his fans, he took the internet by storm. The ARMYs love Jungkook with long permed hair and the idol knows it too well, since he has gone back to this look time and again.

Perms need maintenance and one needs regular salon visits to maintain the curls. Along with that, it is also important to take proper care of your hair as perms can end in a frizzy mess if it is not provided with the required treatments.

2) Parted long hair

Jungkook has often experimented with long hair and has been growing it out for quite some time. This hairstyle has a mature look to it, best reserved for more formal occasions. The BTS member has often styled his hair this way for interviews and big red carpet moments.

This hairstyle is quite easy to achieve and maintain. All one needs to do is part their hair neatly down the middle. Adding some waves to the hairstyle creates some volume, lending a touch of casual to the formal hairstyle.

3) Wolfcut mullet

Wolfcut mullet is one of the most experimental hairstyles Jungkook has sported till date. He single-handedly brought the style back on trend and his rendition of the same is quite low-maintenance.

This hairstyle is a modern take on the 70s mullet and suits most face shapes. It does not require much styling, as the layers naturally create unique shapes. One can incorporate heat styling if they want the mullet to look a certain way.

4) Short wavy hair

Jungkook's short hairstyles help emphasize his stunning facial features. Additionally, this hairstyle looks excellent on the BTS member as he also takes good care of his hair to keep it soft and shiny.

This look does not require much styling as the perm gives it enough texture. The wavy hair adds dimension to the hairstyle, thus not requiring him to part his hair or style specific locks to add structure.

5) Tidy short hair

The conventional neatly-parted short hair is one of Jungkook's least experimental hairstyles. However, the BTS member manages to make it look anything but ordinary.

For this hairstyle, the singer keeps it low-maintainence and lets his naturally straight hair shine through. He parts his hair down the side to add some intrigue and leaves a few locks loose for it not to look too formal.

