What is a Wolf Cut? 5 hairstylist-approved ways to style it

Wolf Cut is making waves in the world of hairstyles, offering a blend of edge and untamed allure. Characterized by its textured layers and wild appearance, the haircut has become a go-to choice for those seeking a bold and dynamic look. This haircut combines layers and texture to create a wild and untamed look, reminiscent of a wolf's mane.

5 hairstylist-approved ways to style the Wolf Cut

The Wolf Cut is a modern reinterpretation of classic ‘70s and ‘80s hairstyles, blending the bouncy, voluminous layers of the ‘70s with the messy dimensionality of the ‘80s mullet. Characterized by short, choppy layers at the crown and longer layers around the head, this cut emphasizes dynamic volume for an effortlessly cool look.

Evolving over the years, this haircut allows for personalized styling tailored to individual tastes, textures, and features. Hairstylist Dimistris Giannetos is fond of the haircut and states:

"The wolf cut is a modern twist on a combination of classic decade haircuts from the ‘70s and ‘80s. The wolf cut is all about layering and styling, adding dynamic volume to the hair for an effortlessly cool look."

Another hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons talks about the Wolf cut and states:

“Let them know how long or how short you are willing to go, and allow them to assess your natural hair texture to make an informed decision on how to best cut your hair.”

Hairstylist Lauren Bailey-Chaidez, owner of Los Angeles' Feverfew Salon, talks about achieving the perfect Wolf Cut and says it involves a personalized approach, strategically layering and texturizing the hair for a wild and untamed look. Her expertise emphasizes the importance of a skilled stylist in tailoring the cut to individual preferences, ensuring a confident and unique style.

Lauren states that:

“If your cut is done with a straight razor, it can actually enhance your natural wave or help encourage it,”

Here are 5 ways to style the Wolf cut as per hairstylists.

1) Beachy Waves

Enhance the natural texture of the haircut by styling it into beachy waves. Use a texturizing spray or sea salt spray to add definition and embrace the effortlessly chic aesthetic.

2) Sleek and Straight

For a more polished appearance, straighten the haircut using a flat iron. This sleek style adds a touch of sophistication while showcasing the clean lines of the layered cut.

3) Messy Bun or Ponytail

Embrace the carefree spirit of the haircut by throwing the hair into a messy bun or ponytail. Allow a few loose strands to frame the face, maintaining the tousled and relaxed vibe.

4) Curls for Volume

Amp up the volume by styling the haircut into loose curls. Use a curling iron to create soft waves that add bounce and dimension to the layers.

5) Half-Up, Half-Down

Showcase the layered beauty of the Wolf Cut by styling it half-up, half-down. This versatile look combines the sophistication of a secured top section with the free-flowing nature of the loose bottom layers.

Celebrities who have rocked the Wolf Cut

1) Miley Cyrus

Known for her fearless style transformations, Miley Cyrus embraced the haircut, adding a rebellious touch to her already daring image. Her textured and tousled locks perfectly captured the essence of this bold hairstyle.

2) Kaia Gerber

Model and fashion icon Kaia Gerber has been spotted with a chic and contemporary take on the haircut. Her version showcases the cut's versatility, seamlessly blending sophistication with a touch of wildness.

3) Zendaya

Actress and style icon Zendaya has experimented with various hairstyles, and the haircut is no exception. Her interpretation of the cut highlights its adaptability, proving that it can be tailored to suit different personalities and preferences.

4) Lizzo

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo has sported the haircut with flair, embracing the textured layers and volume that define the look. Her bold and vibrant personality aligns perfectly with the confidence exuded by the haircut.

5) Emma Roberts

Actress Emma Roberts has embraced the haircut, showcasing its ability to add an element of coolness to any style. Her take on the cut combines elegance with a touch of edginess, making it a standout choice.

Wolf Cut is a bold and adventurous choice that can be styled in various ways to suit the mood and occasion. One can consult with a professional stylist to ensure a personalized and expertly executed cut that brings out the wild and untamed beauty of this trendsetting hairstyle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q.1 What is the style for wolf cut?

This haircut seamlessly fuses the choppy texture, pattern, and shape of a mullet with the lived-in, wearable charm of a shag, showcasing voluminous layers that taper towards the bottom, crowned with a stylish set of bangs.

Q.2 How do hairdressers do wolf cuts?

According to celebrity and editorial hairstylist Neil Moodie, “A wolf haircut is a mix of the shag haircut and a mullet, but generally created on longer hair. It has shorter choppy layers on the top and longer choppy layers around the sides and back.”

Q.3 Can straight hair get wolf cut?

This haircut is versatile and suits all hair types, but for those with straight hair, incorporating hot tools and appropriate styling products is recommended to enhance texture and volume, essential elements of this popular and trending style.