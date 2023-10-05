One of the fastest ways to get a makeover is getting face framing hairstyles. It is important to know one’s face shape for the same and communicate to their hairstylist what one wants. Every face shape has a hairstyle suiting it, be it curtain bangs or bob cuts.

As a general hairstyling rule, people with long face shapes look amazing with short hairstyles, with the length right above the chin. One can take the example of Jennifer Aniston as she features longer layers around her face, making it appear longer. However, when the actress keeps her hair tied up, her face looks different.

This listicle is an amalgamation of the five best face framing hairstyles for women for times when they wish to get a makeover or switch things up.

From oval to square face shapes: 5 best face framing hairstyles for women

1) Hairstyles for round face shapes

The ideal face framing hairstyle for round faces is the one that makes the face look slightly longer than it is. For instance, if one has long hair, soft face framing layers will make a round face look longer by adding structure to it.

Hairstyles flattering round face shapes can be created with simple side parting, as it creates an illusion of length. And if a woman with a round face shape wants to style bangs, the best option is to opt for side-swept, textured bangs instead of blunt, straight-across bangs.

A pro tip for women with a round face shape would be to leave a small piece of hair untucked in the front of each ear as it creates a separation between the ears and the face, making it appear narrow.

2) Hairstyles for square face shapes

Women with square face shapes must opt for hairstyles that soften their jawline, which means they must choose hairstyles with face framing layers that are targeted at de-emphasizing the chin.

One of the most flattering hairstyles for square faces is tousled waves. Hair serums like Kevin Murphy Easy Rider ($35) can be used. It is an anti-frizz creme that de-frizzes the hair for sleeker hairstyles. Tousled waves can also be created by blow-drying or curling sections of hair with a curling iron.

3) Hairstyles for heart-shaped faces

Women with heart-shaped faces look amazing with face framing hairstyles that make the forehead appear narrow while creating the illusion of a wide jawline. One can opt for a shoulder-length bob cut with side-swept bangs that make the face appear longer by hiding the forehead.

If one prefers long hair, they can ask the hairstylist for layers that frame the chin to add width to the area.

4) Hairstyles for oval face shape

Women with oval face shapes are believed to pull off most haircuts. However, people with an oval face shape shall opt for hairstyles that emphasise their facial symmetry, such as a blunt bob or a long bob- the lob with minimal face-framing layers that frame oval-shaped faces. One can avoid blunt bangs as this will make the face appear shorter.

Women with an oval face shape will look amazing with their hair slicked back, which can be created using a non-damaging hair gel around the hairline to achieve a quiet luxury look.

5) Hairstyles for diamond face shape

Women with a diamond face shape have the jawline and forehead of the same width, with the cheekbones being their widest facial feature. Actresses like Vanessa Hudgens and Halle Berry have a diamond face shape.

Since the diamond face shape is symmetrical and balanced, the main objective is to choose hairstyles that will enhance the face shape rather than balance it out.

Women with this face shape can opt for side-swept bangs as a face framing hairstyle to highlight the cheekbones. They can also opt for long layers if they don’t want to hamper hair length or a textured bob if they wish to go short.

Women with a diamond face shape can also try a sleek middle part with hair tucked behind the ears or a sleek high ponytail to showcase their facial bone structure.

Face-flattering hairstyles bring out the best facial features. So, use one of the abovementioned face framing hairstyles as inspiration on one of your next salon visits.