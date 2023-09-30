How to do slick back hairstyles? Tips and more details explored

Slick back hairstyle is a simple way to switch up your normal hairdo and leave the hair open at all times. Ideal for days when one has greasy hair or just suffering from a bad hair day, this hairstyle is easy to create and is often sported by celebrities on red carpets.

Slick back hair looks amazing on almost all hair textures, given one knows how to keep the hairstyle in place.

Thanks to celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and the Kardashian clan, people who love to experiment with hairstyles have cracked the hack to achieving slicked-back hair. Earlier this hairstyle was a male-oriented look, however, it has been equally loved by women today because of the edgy, stylish vibe it oozes.

The secret to ace slick back hairstyles at home revealed

Creating slicked-back hairstyles is an easy feat, all one has to do is push the hair back and secure it with a hair tie. But there are more things required to create this look.

Tools required to achieve the ideal slick back hairstyle include:

Hair Shampoo and Conditioner

Dry Shampoo for days one doesn’t want to put in extra cleansing effort.

Hair Brush and hair comb

Styling gel

Hair spray to seal the hairstyle

Steps to create the slick back hairstyle:

Start by washing the hair and smoothen it out with a hair conditioner.

For people who don’t wish to take the extra effort, spritzing dry shampoo on unwashed hair will offer good volume.

Next, use some hair spray to create a hold over the hair and section out small sections of the hair using a comb. If one is comfortable, they can section the hair with their fingers as well.

Use a hairbrush to start back-combing the hair to gain additional volume.

Once the desired volume is achieved, take some hair styling gel or hair pomade on the fingertips and apply it at the hair area near the forehead; the early roots of the hair.

Now, spray some hair spray going from the front, moving back to the crown area.

Finish the look by brushing the hair to make them look slick.

One can apply some more hairspray to keep the hairstyle from budging.

While the products and simple technique will suffice, it is important to make sure that one has gotten rid of hair tangles before working on the hairstyle or it will lead to a bumpy, messy look.

Moreover, backcombing cannot be skipped or else it will make the hair look lifeless and completely flat. Even the hair pomade or hair gel shouldn’t be used excitedly all over as the motive is to only give a wet hair-like look in the frontal portion.

Another pro tip is to avoid brushing after hair spray application if one wants to opt for a messy, slicked-back look.

Some of the products one can use to create the ideal slick back hairstyle are:

Loreal Paris Satin Extra Strong Hold Hair Spray ($14.99): An unscented, humidity-resistant formula that delivers brilliant hold on the hair with just six simple ingredients.

Loreal Paris Studio Line Clean Gel ($4.99): This gel makes styling easy including sectioning and combing.

Loreal Paris Dream Lengths Curls Refresh and Reshape Leave-in Spray ($7.99): People with curly hair, who want to try slick back hairstyles can opt for this spray.

This is one of the most non-damaging and easy-to-achieve hairstyles that can be styled with formals to anything as fancy as a gown.