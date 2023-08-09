Kim So-hyun's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Like a goddess"

Kim So-hyun recently made a comeback with her latest K-drama My Lovely Liar, where she plays the female lead Mok Sol-hee. Along with her comeback, the Korean actress has featured in several magazine pictorials, her last feature being a couple photoshoot with her co-star Hwang Min-hyun for Elle Korea's August issue.

The K-drama star most recently featured in Dazed Korea's 2023 Fall Edition, where she looks gorgeous in a super messy hairstyle, which is quite different from the style she usually goes for. The actress tends to flaunt a "clean" look, having opted for the same for her July feature in Elle Singapore and August feature in Elle Korea.

Fans, however, absolutely loved the new look the Love Alarm star went for, with many exclaiming that she looked like a "goddess" in the magazine pictorial. Her photoshoot with Dazed Korea was artistic and edgy, with the Korean actress rocking heavily flushed cheeks and a messy hairdo.

Kim So-hyun's fashion choices were statement-worthy as well, as she sported several different outfits, ranging from ultra shiny jackets to a stunning pink fur suit. For the magazine pictorial, the actress experimented with headgears as well, rocking fun pieces like a hat with embellishments that made it seem like she had a halo around her head.

Kim So-hyun rocked a messy, tousled-up hairstyle for her pictorial with Dazed Korea, surprising fans

Kim So-hyun went solo for her latest pictorial with Dazed Korea, rocking several different ensembles that are fun and eclectic. She paired her fashion choices with a stunning makeup look, opting for a sheer dewy base to keep her base makeup more natural.

For her cheek makeup, she went heavy on the rose pink blusher that lent the overall look a healthy dose of color. She opted for a similar shade for her lips as well, going for a creamy formula that provided them with a hint of shine to leave her lips looking more natural.

The Bring It On, Ghost actress kept her eye makeup look quite minimal, tightlining her upper lash line and blending it out for a smudged liner look. She added a hint of brown eyeshadow right on top of the liner to add some depth to her facial feature, finishing off her eye makeup look with a light coat of mascara.

Kim So-hyun rocked a messy hairstyle throughout the magazine pictorial, going for an effortless tousled-up look that would need next-to-no styling. She kept it simple with a middle part, leaving her iconic bangs out to help frame her face alongside the face-framing fringes. She incorporated soft waves into sections of her hair to add to the messy, tousled-up look, which was casual yet chic and added intrigue to the overall look.

Fans loved her style and refreshing new look, and many took to social media to comment on the same:

Netizens loved the K-drama star's new look, with one of them stating that they are "obsessed" with the magazine pictorial. A Twitter user noted that Kim So-hyun has been "slaying" her magazine features this year, while others appreciated the red leather jacket look, calling it "bold and mysterious."

Kim So-hyun is the talk of the town as of late, as the fourth episode of My Lovely Liar ended in a major cliffhanger that has left viewers at the edge of their seats. With the plot thickening and the fifth episode not airing until next week, netizens have taken to social media platforms to discuss their own theories and what they are expecting from the future episodes.