e.l.f. Cosmetics recently launched their e.l.f. x Loserfruit Berry Hot Drop Vault in collaboration with Twitch star Kathleen Veronica Belsten, aka Loserfruit. The limited-edition makeup collection features an strawberry theme, taking inspiration from her iconic gaming icon.

The brand is well-known in the beauty industry due to their affordable yet effective skincare and makeup products, often coming up with dupes for high-end beauty products.

In June, the beauty brand collaborated with popular makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira to create a lip duo that sold out within minutes of its launch.

To avoid the same thing from happening again, the brand has made the Loserfruit makeup collection available for in-store shoppers as well, thus providing an opportunity for fans who couldn't make it in time to grab it online.

The makeup collection launched on the e.l.f. Cosmetics website just yesterday, i.e., August 4, is already out of stock. However, unlike the e.l.f. x Mikayla lip duo, the e.l.f. x Loserfruit collection will be available at Target, Superdrug, and Shoppers Drug Mart starting August 6, 2023.

The makeup collection will retail for $45, and one can only purchase the entire Berry Hot Drop Vault as the products will not be available for sale individually.

e.l.f. x Loserfruit Berry Hot Drop Vault has everything one could need to create a strawberry-hued makeup look

Berry Hot Drop Vault will be available for a limited time only and will have all of the essentials for a minimal makeup look. The collection comes with three different products: Strawberry Plush Makeup Sponge, Strawberry Download Palette, and Strawberry Surge Lip Mask.

All the products have been created in collaboration with Loserfruit, who reportedly actively participated in the co-creation. Along with the beauty products, the collection also consists of a Very Berry Bag, which comes in the iconic gaming icon of Loserfruit.

Loserfruit created this makeup collection keeping both screen time and everyday makeup looks in mind. Being a popular Twitch streamer, she knows just the right makeup products one would need when they are in front of a camera.

The collection is perfect for a monochromatic look, as it features beautiful strawberry hues that complement each other perfectly.

Strawberry Plush Makeup Sponge is an adorable strawberry-shaped applicator that comes with the cute graphics of Loserfruit's gaming icon. It helps with blending out the makeup effortlessly, giving one a natural-looking finish without any streaks.

The Strawberry Download Palette is a cheek and eye palette with various strawberry-toned hues. The palette offers a healthy mix of shimmers and mattes.

Strawberry Surge Lip Mask is a leave-on lip treatment with an amazing strawberry scent that Loserfruit chose. The mask gives the lips a boost of hydration, ensuring soft and smooth lips throughout the day.

The last product that comes with the makeup collection is the Very Berry Bag, which is available in Loserfruit's signature gaming icon shape. One can use it both as a tote and a backpack, fitting the entire Berry Hot Drop makeup collection and more.

Although e.l.f. x Loserfruit Berry Hot Drop Vault is currently out of stock on the beauty brand's website, one can grab it from Target, Superdrug, and Shoppers Drug Mart starting August 6 for $45 only.