Lee Se-young's look for the Estée Lauder Lounge pop-up store event wins the internet: "The beauty that radiates from within"

Lee Se-young recently made an appearance at the Estée Lauder Lounge Pop-Up Store event, which will be open from August 5 to August 13, 2023. The pop-up store comes with innovative experiences like skin scanning and custom shade consulting, while the brand offers some of their most iconic products like Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10, and Pure Color Creme Lipstick.

The event also had Girls' Generation YoonA in attendance, who has been an Estée Lauder ambassador for quite some time. Other than Se-young and YoonA, Jun Hyo-seong, Yoo Seung-ho, and Jang Ki-yong were also present at the pop-up event.

The Korean actress of The Red Sleeve fame was glowing from within at the Estée Lauder event, and fans couldn't get enough of her stunning visuals. The K-drama star showed up in an all-white outfit like the rest of the celebrities present at the event, looking chic in a gilet top and straight pants combo.

Her interaction with Yoo Seung-ho caught the netizens' attention, as many were thrilled to see the Memorist leads reunite after quite some time. Yoo Seung-ho went with an all-white look as well, looking dapper in a formal tailored suit, pairing it with a simple hair and makeup look.

Lee Se-young looked stunning in a neat hair and makeup look at the Estée Lauder Lounge event

Lee Se-young rocked a "clean" aesthetic for the Estée Lauder event, sporting a minimal and chic ensemble that would be perfectly fitting for the ongoing "quiet luxury" trend. The flared bottom detail of her pants added a beautiful flow to the overall silhouette, which looked perfect when paired with the pointed toe heels.

The Law Cafe actress went with an effortless hairstyle, parting her hair down the middle for a neat look. She flaunted her naturally straight hair, opting for minimal styling. The K-drama star didn't incorporate any bangs or face-framing locks into her hairdo to keep it simple and classy.

Lee Se-young also opted for a subtle makeup look that further accentuated her natural beauty. She kept her base makeup natural and sheer, letting her glass-like skin be the star of the show.

For her eye makeup look, the Memorist star went with a thin winged liner and a light coat of mascara, which beautifully defined her eye shape without looking too bold. She opted for a glossy finish for her lip makeup, going for a natural pink shade that gave them a healthy dose of color, making her lips look more youthful.

Julie K @JulieKwee ️ ️Her side view always gets me. But she is so sensual & feminine here, leaving no choice but to be intoxicated by her beauty. ‍ ‍ #LeeSeYoung pic.twitter.com/Ad99NiPiOL SeYoung in her 30s scores big.️Her side view always gets me. But she is so sensual & feminine here, leaving no choice but to be intoxicated by her beauty.

𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗡🌸𝙎𝙚𝙚𝙈𝙚𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜𝗟𝙚𝙚𝗦𝙚𝗬𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜 @mastervienpuig

#LeeSeYoung pic.twitter.com/7fp3wPNLQW This woman captivated my heart so deep. You are so pretty and gorgeous seyoung

Netizens swooned over Lee Se-young's stunning visuals, commending the actress' "natural beauty." Fans couldn't get over how "gorgeous" she looked at the event, with several of them noting that she seemed to be "aging backwards." Many also loved her skin's natural glow, with a Twitter user asking how one could achieve the Doctor John actress' glow-from-within look.

Lee Se-young is reportedly in talks of starring in a new drama alongside Sakaguchi Kentaro, which will be based on the bestselling novel Things That Come After Love. The details haven't been finalized as of yet, as her agency has released an official statement that she is currently reviewing the offer.