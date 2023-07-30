Where to get the Disney 100 x Charlotte Tilbury Collection? Release date, products, and more explored

After teasing her upcoming launch for a few days now, Charlotte Tilbury has finally announced that she will be collaborating with Disney to celebrate 10 years of her beauty brand and 100 years of the multinational mass media giant. The collab marks a major milestone for both companies, bringing together makeup and animation to offer fans a sliver of magic.

As of now, the makeup artist has revealed three products that will be part of the collection. While the beauty products aren't new, the collection offers the same in adorable packaging that will be statement-worthy additions to one's vanity. On her website, Tilbury says,

"I can't wait to reveal the magic...it’s going to be the sensational, must-see campaign of the summer! Get ready to be taken to a whole new world of glow!"

The collection will consist of three of her bestselling products—Beauty Light Wand in Pink (formerly known as Pinkgasm), Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight, and Magic Cream.

While the products retain Tilbury's iconic rose gold packaging, they will have a touch of Disney to them. For the collection, the silhouette of Tinkerbell will be incorporated into the product packaging, with "Disney 100" being added above the Charlotte Tilbury logo.

The makeup label hasn't revealed the pricing of the collection yet, but Tilbury has stated that it will be available on her website starting July 31, 2023. The waitlist is already open, and one can sing up for it on the Charlotte Tilbury website.

Disney 100 x Charlotte Tilbury Collection comes with the promise of a resplendent glow

The Disney 100 x Charlotte Tilbury collaboration does not simply introduce some of her bestselling products in new packaging, as the makeup artist states in her latest Instagram post,

"Get ready for amazing animations, beauty secrets, iconic looks + more!"

Tilbury further elaborates that she has always found inspiration in "Disney's magical storytelling," which makes children and adults alike believe in dreams coming true. She states that the age-old company has always been a guiding force in her life, constantly encouraging her to be courageous and pursue her dreams. In the Instagram post, she exclaims,

"We share a belief that everyone has the power to make your dreams a reality..."

The two entities will come together to celebrate their milestones together, as Disney completes 100 years and the beauty brand completes 10 whole years in the industry.

The magical collection consists of the Magic Cream Moisturizer, which was first formulated backstage during Tilbury's gigs, where she needed to instantly elevate the models' skin to make them fashion-show-ready.

Beauty enthusiasts and celebrities alike vouch for this moisturizer, which is infused with the goodness of eight different oils for deeply nourished skin. Magic Cream Moisturizer is available on the Charlotte Tilbury website, retailing for $65.

The collection will also consist of the Beauty Light Wand in two different shades—Pinkgasm (renamed to Pink for the Disney collaboration) and Spotlight. The product went viral when it was first launched, becoming an instant hit among beauty enthusiasts due to the resplendent glow it guarantees.

While Spotlight is an award-winning shade, Pinkgasm (or Pink) went viral on TikTok as it lends just the right amount of color while spotlighting the high points of one's face. Beauty Light Wands are available on the brand's website, retailing for $42 each.

Charlotte Tilbury has proven time and again that she has some of the best products in the beauty industry. The entrepreneur uses her experience as a makeup artist to formulate products that address some of the leading concerns when it comes to makeup application, making her beauty products an instant hit among beauty enthusiasts and celebrities alike.