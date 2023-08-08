2PM Junho's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet: "This man is so dangerous"

2PM's Junho was recently announced as the cover star of Dazed Korea's Fall Edition 2023. The King the Land star collaborated with Dior Beauty for the same, endorsing the iconic Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum. The men's perfume belongs to the earthy-woody fragrance family, offering a mix of citrus and woods with its fragrance notes.

The K-pop idol has been a brand ambassador of the luxury beauty brand as of January 2023, with Dior Beauty announcing the 2PM member as the face of their Sauvage Eau de Parfum. He first represented them on Esquire Korea's February 2023 issue, where he flaunted his charms as the perfect fit for the eau de parfum for men.

2PM Junho's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Netizens swooned over the singer-actor's stunning visuals, with several fans noting that he was "dangerous" for their heart. The K-drama star exuded an ethereal charm with a hint of mystery in the cover pictorial, proving himself to be the perfect fit as the face of the men's perfume.

The K-pop idol looked dapper in the magazine pictorial, donning formal suits for two of his looks and a sleeveless t-shirt for one of them. He paired the ensembles with natural-looking makeup and tousled-up hairstyle, going for a "bad boy" theme for his Dazed Korea cover.

2PM Junho rocked a messy hairdo in his cover pictorial for Dazed Korea's 2023 Fall Edition

Junho went with all-Dior pieces for his cover pictorial with Dazed Korea, sporting a white suit paired with a white turtleneck for one of his looks. Compared to the all-white look, the rest of his outfits were quite casual, as he rocked a black suit that created a deep V neckline and a sleeveless graphic tee for the other two looks for his cover shoot.

The Red Sleeve star sported the same hairstyle throughout the photoshoot, going for a messy yet chic hairdo to complement the "bad boy" theme he was aiming for. He opted for a wet look, incorporating soft waves throughout to create a highly textured hairstyle that added intrigue to the overall look. The hairdo was quite effortless, as he left his hair brushed down to cover the entirety of his forehead, letting his eyes peek through his wispy bangs.

For his makeup look, Junho opted for a sheer dewy base that allowed his natural beauty to shine through. The hairstyle worked really well with his makeup, as it further accentuated his chiseled jawline and cheekbones. As his eyes weren't the central focus of his makeup look, he kept his eye makeup quite minimal. To bring some color to his face, he rocked a natural-looking pinkish nude shade for his lips that beautifully defined his lip shape.

Needless to say, fans were quite delighted to see him looking dashing on the Dazed Korea cover. Check out how they responded to the 2PM star's photos below:

Netizens gushed about Junho's stunning visuals and limitless charms, as many exclaimed that they were left "dazed" looking at his cover pictorial. A fan joked about nobody looking at the eau de parfum, while another stated his "killing charm" was stealing the spotlight.

2PM's Junho has been the talk of the town lately, as his most recent K-drama King the Land comes to an end. The hit TV series broke its own record as it achieved its highest rating till date for its very last episode. Alongside Junho, the Korean drama also starred Girls' Generation's YoonA as the female lead, with the plot falling under the chaebol drama genre.