Park Gyu-young's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Handsomely pretty"

Park Gyu-young will be featured in the September issue of Vogue Korea for her collaboration with the French easy luxury fashion house, Zadig & Voltaire. The popular magazine recently took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures, giving a sneak peek into the actress' gorgeous fashion and beauty choices.

In the Vogue Korea pictorial, the K-drama star can be seen rocking edgy pieces from the fashion house's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection, best representing Zadig & Voltaire's aesthetics. The fashion brand is well-known for its contemporary silhouettes, which make use of quality materials to ensure the wearer has a premium experience when donning its ensembles.

Netizens swooned over Park Gyu-young's stunning visuals, noting that she looked cool in the magazine pictorial. The photoshoot had a mix of feminine as well as masculine looks, thus blurring the boundaries between the binaries, making them "handsomely pretty" looks. Fans were left in awe of the versatility of the actress' beauty, as she looked stunning in all the pictures regardless of the outfit she had on.

The Vogue Korea feature marks the second magazine that has tapped into the Korean actress for their September issue, with Marie Claire Korea having recently revealed pictures from its pictorial with the K-drama star. For Marie Claire Korea's shoot, the It's Okay to Not be Okay actress had a completely different look, as she exuded grace and elegance in Tiffany & Co. pieces.

Park Gyu-young rocked an edgy hairstyle and a natural makeup look for Vogue Korea's September issue

Park Gyu-young sported several different outfits throughout the photoshoot, ranging from chic dresses to edgy jackets and sweatshirts. She paired it with an edgy hairstyle and a natural makeup look, which beautifully complemented her fashion choices.

For her makeup, the Dali & Cocky Prince star went with a stunning dewy base that added a healthy shine to her skin, further accentuating the actress' glass-like skin. She went with a rosy pink lip shade that she used to create a gradient look, blending out the outer corners for a natural lip makeup.

Park Gyu-young kept her eye makeup minimal yet edgy, lining her upper lash line with a black eyeliner and smudging it out for a subtle smokey eye effect. Along with that, she went with spidery lashes instead of the usual fluttery lashes K-celebrities tend to opt for. She also incorporated a light dusting of brown eyeshadow around her eyes, which added some depth to her eye makeup.

While the Celebrity actress opted for a simple and effortless hairdo, the styling added a hint of edge to the overall look. She went with a wet look for her shoulder-length bob, incorporating curls and waves to add intrigue to her hairstyle. The styling gave the hairdo a choppy and layered look, which looked uber edgy when combined with the wet look.

Fans absolutely loved Park Gyu-young's look for the Vogue Korea pictorial, with several of them gushing over her beauty. An Instagram user went on to exclaim that she was "the real celebrity," referring to her most recent web series, Celebrity.

Park Gyu-young has been keeping busy with her acting gigs, as 2023 has proven to be an eventful year for the Korean actress. After the successful completion of the filming and promotion of Celebrity, the actress took up the highly anticipated TV series A Good Day to be a Dog, where she will be starring alongside ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo of True Beauty fame.