Kwon Eun-bi's look for Calvin Klein's latest campaign wins the internet: "Mother is mothering for Calvin Klein"

Kwon Eun-bi recently represented the American fashion house Calvin Klein, lending her stunning visuals to showcase its latest pieces from the Fall-Winter 2023 collection. She was part of the iconic "My Calvins" campaign, flaunting her toned physique to showcase the innerwear pieces by the high-end fashion brand.

For the campaign pictorial, the K-pop idol rocked all Calvin Klein looks, going for their signature jeans, white crisp shirts, and denim jackets to pair with her minimalistic yet chic underwear. The innerwear was the central focus of the photoshoot, as she allowed the iconic Calvin Klein waistband to peek out of her jeans to complete the look.

Netizens swooned over her stunning visuals and immaculate physique, noting that she looked gorgeous in the campaign pictorial. The classic jeans with white shirt and denim-on-denim looks further elevated her innerwear pieces, allowing them to be the star of the show with their minimal and chic design.

Fans believe Kwon Eun-bi is the perfect fit for the campaign pictorial as one of her recent music festival performances created a buzz, earning her the title of "Waterbomb Goddess." Fans were in awe of her fabulous figure, with the K-pop idol lending the same to showcase the beautiful pieces by Calvin Klein.

Kwon Eun-bi looks stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look in Calvin Klein's latest campaign

While her fashion choices were the central focus of the campaign pictorial, Kwon Eun-bi's hair and makeup look tied the whole look together. Her effortless beauty choices made the overall look more casual and lived-in, which is what the high-end fashion house tends to go for. Her hair and makeup aligned with Calvin Klein's aesthetic, with the photoshoot exuding the signature CK aura that the fashion brand's campaigns tend to have.

Kwon Eun-bi went with a effortlessly chic hairstyle, with her shoulder-length hair parted down the middle for some pictures and roughly tossed to the side for the others. She incorporated soft waves throughout her hair length, flaunting her natural black hair color that looked stunning in contrast with her ensembles. For some of the pictures, she tousled-up her hair ever so slightly, making it look more lived-in, with the waves lending some gorgeous volume to her hairdo.

For her makeup, the Underwater singer opted for a natural makeup look with a dewy base that lent a beautiful glow to her skin. She kept her eye makeup quite minimal, with a thin liner and a light coat of mascara, which helped define her eyes beautifully. She went with a gradient lip makeup look, opting for a natural pink shade for the outer corners of her lips and a deeper hue of the same for the inner corners.

Fans couldn't help but gush over Kwon Eun-bi's stunning visuals, with several of them noting that she looked absolutely beautiful in the campaign pictorial.

Kwon Eun-bi recently made a grand comeback with the hit single The Flash, which is the title track of the single album of the same name. This marks her first ever single album, which also bagged her very first music show win, marking a major milestone in her solo career.