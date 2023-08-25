ITZY Chaeryeong's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Chaeryeong you’re so crazy"

ITZY's Chaeryeong will be featured in the September issue of Arena Homme+ Korea. The magazine recently released a few images from her pictorial, giving a sneak peek into the K-pop idol's fashion and beauty choices. The popular South Korean magazine took to Instagram to post a carousel featuring the ITZY member in bright and summery looks.

All five members from the hit K-pop girl group have been tapped by different magazines to appear in their September issue. While Chaeryeong will be featured in Arena Homme+, Yeji, Yuna, Lia, and Ryujin will be appearing in Marie Claire Korea, Elle Korea, Cosmopolitan Korea, and GQ Korea, respectively.

The news of the magazine features comes soon after ITZY made a comeback with their album KILL MY DOUBT, which has the hit single CAKE as its title track. The magazine features not only consist of stunning pictorials but are also accompanied by exclusive interviews where the K-pop stars deep dive into their journey.

Netizens were in awe of her stunning visuals, as they noted that Chaeryeong looked fabulous in the magazine pictorial. The photoshoot had a bright and summery theme to it that was perfectly fitting for the singer, best showcasing her lovely persona. The K-pop idol rocked various looks that will be perfect for summer, ranging from bright co-ords to floral dresses.

ITZY Chaeryeong looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look for Arena Homme+ Korea's September issue

Chaeryeong flaunted her versatility in her Arena Homme+ Korea pictorial, sporting a mix of comfy loungewear and formal co-ords. Along with that, she also went with beautiful dresses with puffy sleeves and floral patterns, which further accentuated the summery theme she was going for.

Chaeryeong paired her fashion choices with a super effortless hairstyle, styling her waist-length hair in its natural straight texture. She went with a neat off-center part to give her hairdo a 'clean girl' look, tousling it up slightly for some of the looks.

The ITZY member's makeup was equally fuss-free, as she opted for a dewy base that lent her skin with a glass-like finish. Moreover, she went heavy on the blusher, incorporating it right under her eyes for a naturally flushed look.

For her lip makeup, she sported a natural pink lip shade in creamy finish, which provided her lips with a healthy shine without looking ultra glossy. She kept her eye makeup minimal as well, simply going for a straight-winged liner that beautifully defined her eyes without looking too intense.

Fans swooned over Chaeryeong's stunning visuals for the magazine pictorial, with several of them noting that she looked as fabulous as a professional model. Netizens especially commended her strong presence and charismatic aura, as many gushed over how beautiful she looked.

Chaeryeong recently made headlines as it was announced that the ITZY member would be participating as a mentor in the South Korean survival show Universe Ticket, which will also feature Yeji, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, and Kim Se-jeong, among others. The survival show aims to pick eight members from a whopping 82 contestants, who will be a part of a global K-pop girl group under F&F Entertainment.