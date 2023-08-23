ITZY Yuna's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Beyond gorgeous"

ITZY's Yuna will soon feature in the September issue of Elle Korea, which will consist of a stunning pictorial and an exclusive interview. The popular magazine recently announced the same by releasing a few pictures from her photoshoot, in which the artist was seen striking several poses.

ITZY recently made a grand comeback with the album KILL MY DOUBT, and the members have since grabbed the attention of several magazines, with Yeji featuring in the September issue of Marie Claire Korea.

Yuna donned a wide variety of outfits for the Elle Korea shoot, using a mix of lace, crochet, faux fur, and more to add intrigue to her ensembles. The maknae of the group mesmerized netizens with her stunning visuals, with several of them exclaiming that she looked "beyond gorgeous" in the magazine pictorial.

Expand Tweet

"Flawless beauty" - Fans react to ITZY's Yuna's look for Elle Korea's September issue

Expand Tweet

While her outfits were bright and funky, Yuna opted for a minimalistic make-up look. The ITZY member paired her beautiful dewy base with a glossy nude lip shade. She saw seen with winged liner and a light coat of mascara, which enhances her eyes.

Her hairstyle was also chic yet simple, and one that fans would be able to recreate with ease. She incorporated soft waves throughout her hair, which flowed effortlessly over her shoulders. She went with an off-center part and styled her fringe with waves as well, taking her look to the next level and highlighting her features.

Fans were taken by surprise when the collection of pictures surfaced online and took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the same. They wished that the idol had "more photoshoot gigs" and wanted to see her shine in the fashion industry.

They couldn't get enough of her stunning visuals, noting that Yuna looked breathtakingly beautiful in the magazine pictorial. Netizens exclaimed that she radiated the grace of a professional model, with a Twitter user jokingly asking JYP (referring to Park Jin-young from JYP Entertainment) to "push her to the fashion industry".

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ITZY members recently released a new album with the hit single CAKE as its title track. The song has been a massive success and fans have fallen in love with its lyrics and choreography. Several netizens also tried to recreate the choreography as the song went viral online. The group has been busy promoting the new album and recently made an appearance at KCON LA 2023.