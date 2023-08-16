BLACKPINK Jennie's look for Calvin Klein's latest campaign wins the internet: "The hair and the makeup are everything"

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently starred in the Fall 2023 campaign for the American premium fashion brand Calvin Klein, showcasing the latest pieces from its Fall 2023 Collection. The campaign pictorial captures the K-pop sensation in "scenes of pleasure and play" as she exudes confidence in Calvin Klein's classic yet chic underwear and jeans.

The BLACKPINK member has represented the fashion house for quite some time, collaborating with the same to create the Jennie for Calvin Klein Capsule Collection. After defining the brand in 2021, the singer has been featured in its campaigns, lending her stunning visuals to showcase various pieces ranging from underwear to denim.

While Jennie looked gorgeous in her fashion choices for the campaign pictorial, netizens couldn't help but swoon over her edgy hair and makeup look. Her beauty choices were quite different from what she tends to go for, thus pleasantly surprising her fans and leaving them wanting to see the BLACKPINK star in similar looks more often.

Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 campaign also tapped into BTS' Jung Kook, Kendall Jenner, Kid Cudi, and Alexa Demie. Captured by Inez & Vinoodh, the campaign uses a mix of black and white as well as colored shots, offering both pictures and videos featuring the celebrities in chic pieces from the Fall 2023 Collection.

BLACKPINK Jennie looked stunning in an edgy hair and makeup look for Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 campaign

Jennie rocked a mix of casual and formal looks for the Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign, sporting an oversized tailored suit jacket for one of the looks. She paired her fashion choices with an edgy hair and makeup look, going for heavier makeup than usual.

For her makeup look, she wore a flawless dewy base that added a healthy shine to her skin. She brought some color back to her cheeks with the help of a light dusting of bronzer around her cheekbones, pairing it with a beautiful nude lip shade in a creamy consistency.

Jennie's eye makeup look was the star of the show, as she went with a bold liner look, tightening her eyes with a stark black eyeliner and extending it a little further around her outer corners to accentuate her sharp eye shape.

She opted for a light dusting of brown eyeshadow on her upper eyelid, thus giving the eye makeup look a subtle smokey eye effect. For the finishing touch, she wore a heavy mascara coat, adding intense volume to her eyelashes.

Jennie rocked a wet look for her hairstyle, extending the look to the tips of her hip-length hair. She went with a deep side part that added an edgy feel to the hairdo, opting for a super sleek look with all her hair brushed away from her face. She styled her hair into soft waves to add texture to her hairstyle, adding intrigue to the overall look.

Netizens gushed over the BLACKPINK member's edgy hair and makeup look, especially loving the pairing of dark eye makeup with wet hair. A Twitter user stated, "This is the type of makeup I wanna see more on Jennie," with another exclaiming that they were obsessed with "the wet hair."

Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 campaign has created a buzz on the internet, featuring BTS' Jung Kook, who stuns in classic Calvin Klein jeans. What makes the campaign pictorial all the more iconic is that he rocked crop tops under his jackets, blurring the boundaries between feminine and masculine fashion.