ITZY Yeji's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Her eyes are everything"

ITZY's Yeji will be featured in the September issue of Marie Claire Korea, and the popular magazine recently released a few pictures from her pictorial, giving a sneak peek into her fashion and beauty choices. Marie Claire Korea has released two pictures as of yet, one being a blurry full-body shot and the second being a black and white close-up.

The hit K-pop girl group recently made a grand comeback with their latest mini-album, KILL MY DOUBT. The title track, CAKE, was a huge hit with netizens who loved the energetic tune. Additionally, the music video for the same is equally fun, as the members can be seen wreaking havoc while they sing about focusing on oneself and embracing one's individuality, which they claim is "a piece of cake".

Expand Tweet

Netizens swooned over Yeji's mesmerizing gaze, with her beautiful cat-like eyes further accentuated with the use of makeup. The black-and-white picture was an instant favorite among her fans, as the creative usage of light and shadow highlighted her natural beauty while adding intrigue to the overall look.

An exclusive interview, which will be available in the September issue of Marie Claire Korea, will accompany the pictorial. The magazine pictorial consists of several different looks where Yeji showcases her intense as well as adorable charm.

ITZY's Yeji looked captivating in intricate eye makeup and funky hairstyle for her latest pictorial with Marie Claire Korea

Yeji sported an adorable black dress adorned with a giant bow for one of the looks for the magazine pictorial, pairing it with white stockings with tiny black bows. She incorporated bows into most of her looks for the photoshoot, which is reminiscent of her None of My Business look.

Expand Tweet

For the close-up shot, Yeji went with a twin ponytail hairstyle, adorning the front sections of her hair with tiny white bows. Starting from the middle, she incorporated the bows all the way to the tip of her ponytails, creating an edgy yet adorable hairdo.

She opted for a clean middle parting for both hairstyles, leaving her hair loose and messy for the full body shot. The hairdo for the close-up shot was sleeker in look, with the BET ON ME singer incorporating wispy locks of hair that created intriguing shadows on her face that gave the picture a more artistic feel.

Her gaze was the central focus of the pictorial, with her feline-like eyes staring right into the camera for the close-up shot. She further accentuated her stunning eye shape with an intricate winged liner that made her eyes look even sharper than they already were.

She incorporated face gems around the corners of her eyes, which added a hint of sparkle to the otherwise minimal look. The idol finished off the eye makeup look with a light coat of mascara that provided her lashes with a beautiful lift.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans couldn't help but gush over Yeji's intense gaze in the magazine pictorial, with several of them noting that she looked like a professional model. A Twitter user jokingly stated, "just yeji burning a hole through my screen with her stares," while another exclaimed that they were too weak to withstand her intense gaze.

As of late, ITZY members have been keeping busy with the promotion of their latest mini album KILL MY DOUBT. They have especially been busy with the CAKE Challenge for the promotion of the title track of the same album.