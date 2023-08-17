BLACKPINK Jisoo's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "Serving face"

BLACKPINK's Jisoo was recently announced as the cover star of Marie Claire Korea's September issue, where she lent her stunning visuals to the French luxury brand Dior Beauty. The K-pop sensation will now be featured in three different covers for the 30th anniversary of the popular magazine, with the issue being titled "an eye for ART."

The FLOWER singer has been a long-time ambassador of the French luxury fashion house, globally representing the fashion and beauty verticals of the same. While the cover pictorial was in collaboration with Dior Beauty, the BLACKPINK member also donned pieces from Dior's Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection.

Expand Tweet

With Jisoo looking gorgeous in the magazine cover, netizens swooned over her stunning visuals. The singer-actress looked flawless both in the full body as well as the close-up shots, and BLINKs noted that she is indeed the 'visual' member of the hit K-pop girl group.

Along with the three magazine covers, Marie Claire Korea will also be releasing an exclusive interview with the BLACKPINK member. It will come alongside a pictorial featuring the K-pop star in five different beauty looks, which she created with the help of Dior Beauty products.

BLACKPINK Jisoo looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look for the cover pictorial of Marie Claire Korea's September issue

Jisoo rocked some beautiful ensembles from the Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection, pairing them with an effortless hair and makeup look that is right up her alley. The BLACKPINK member is best known for her subtle makeup looks and fuss-free hairstyles, which she tends to sport on her off days and her stage performances. The beauty choices she went with for the magazine covers were reminiscent of the looks she tends to opt for daily.

Expand Tweet

The All Eyes on Me singer sported an effortless hairstyle for the cover pictorial. She left her waist-length hair loose, incorporating wispy face-framing fringes into the hairdo to give it a layered look. Jisoo also went with a neat middle part as she kept the hairstyle sleek for a 'clean' look. The loose locks of hair added intrigue to the overall look, breaking the structure of the super sleek hairdo.

Jisoo went with two different makeup looks for the magazine cover. She opted for a heavily flushed look for one of them by incorporating a beautiful pink shade to her cheeks and the bridge of her nose. In addition, she went with an ultra-glossy lip makeup look, opting for a bright pink shade that made her lip look plump and youthful. The singer also kept her eye makeup look quite minimal with a light dusting of brown eyeshadow around her eyes and a heavy coat of mascara.

The second makeup look was more dewy, with Jisoo flaunting her glass-like skin. She kept her cheek makeup minimal for this look, going for a winged liner instead to accentuate her sharp eye shape. She sported a beautiful rose pink shade for her lip makeup and a natural creamy finish instead of an ultra shiny look.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As seen in the above fan reactions, BLINKs gushed over her stunning visuals as they noted that the combination of straight hair and 'no-makeup' makeup looked beautiful on her. Netizens went on to exclaim that she was the "epitome of a pretty face," with a BLINK even stating that her lips are the most perfect lips they have ever seen.

BLACKPINK has been keeping busy lately due to their BORN PINK World Tour, which recently made history by consecutively selling out two shows at the iconic MetLife Stadium. This achievement made them the first K-pop girl group to gain this feat, marking a major milestone for the K-entertainment industry.