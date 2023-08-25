ITZY Ryujin's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "She can slay any concept and style!"

ITZY's Ryujin will be featured in the September issue of GQ Korea, and the magazine recently released a few pictures from her pictorial, where she sports a wide variety of looks. GQ released an Instagram carousel featuring the K-pop idol looking stunning in both full-body as well as close-up shots.

Several South Korean magazines have tapped into the ITZY members, as the K-pop girl group made a grand comeback with their latest mini-album, KILL MY DOUBT. While Ryujin was tapped by GQ Korea, Yeji, Yuna, and Lia will be featured in Marie Claire Korea, Elle Korea, and Cosmopolitan Korea, respectively.

Netizens were in awe of her versatility, as the K-pop star looked gorgeous regardless of the fashion and beauty choices she went with for the magazine pictorial. They absolutely loved the looks she opted for in her GQ Korea feature, with fans exclaiming that she can manage to "slay any concept" she was given.

The magazine pictorial will be accompanied by an exclusive interview with the ITZY star, where she talks about her time with her fellow members. The rapper reflects on the role of her fellow members, not only as colleagues who are part of the same girl group but also as close friends who aided her personal growth.

While she was grateful they helped her become a better performer, she felt it was an honor to have made precious memories with the rest of the ITZY members.

ITZY's Ryujin looked gorgeous in heavily flushed cheeks for GQ Korea's September issue

Ryujin rocked a variety of artsy ensembles for her magazine pictorial with GQ Korea, ranging from elegant ankle-length dresses to power suits. She paired her outfits with edgy beauty choices, including a blunt hairstyle and heavily flushed cheeks.

The ITZY member sported a beautiful blunt hairdo, with her shoulder-length bob styled to be completely straight with no curls or waves. Along with that, she went with a neat off-center parting to add to the edginess of the hairstyle.

For some of the pictures, she went with an uber-clean look with all her hair kept off her face. However, for the rest, she incorporated locks of hair from her bangs, styling them into thin tendrils that grazed her face.

Ryujin went heavy on the blusher, as she incorporated a bright pink shade right under her eyes and over the bridge of her nose. She opted for a stunning dewy base that gave her skin a glass-like finish, further highlighting her flawless skin.

She kept her lip makeup soft yet bright, opting for a bright pink lip tint with a top coating of lip gloss to leave her lips looking healthy and plump. For her eyes, the ITZY star went with a subtle makeup look, simply using a light dusting of brown eyeshadow around her eyes to add some depth to them.

Fans swooned over Ryujin's stunning visuals, noting that she had an "effortless, charismatic, cool vibe" that further accentuated her beauty. A netizen went on to jokingly state that they were lucky "to have the best pictorial ever for free."

The ITZY member recently made headlines when a snippet of her interview with GQ Korea was released by the magazine. In a self-evaluation question, the K-pop idol gave herself a 6 out of 10, the reason behind it being her remembering a time when she didn't love herself.

Ryujin's reply broke her fans' hearts as they took to social media platforms to shower her with love and praise, reminding her that MIDZYs (ITZY's fans) love her and will always stay by her side.