BLACKPINK Jennie's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "She's global IT girl indeed"

BLACKPINK's Jennie was recently announced as the cover star of Elle France's September issue, where she will be collaborating with the French luxury fashion house, Chanel. The iconic magazine has titled the cover feature "Jennie Kim, Hyper Star," having only revealed a single cover as of now.

The K-pop sensation rocks an all-Chanel ensemble in the cover, sporting a pretty pink jacket and a pair of gloves from the French luxury brand. While Elle France hasn't revealed any further details about her cover feature, BLINKs can expect an exclusive pictorial and interview with the popular magazine.

Netizens were left in awe of Jennie's unshakable presence in the fashion industry, noting that this cover feature further solidifies her position as a "global IT girl."

Back in 2022, the BLACKPINK member made history by becoming the very first K-pop idol to feature as the cover star of Elle USA. Now, she has made her mark again by featuring as the cover star of one of the biggest magazines in the fashion industry, that too in the September issue, which is known to be the most significant month for the fashion world.

Elle France is well-known for its major influence in the fashion world, with only the biggest names getting an opportunity to grace its cover. Jennie is not only the first Korean act to feature as its cover star, but is also the second Asian artist to achieve this feat after Maggie Cheung's cover feature in 2004.

BLACKPINK Jennie has fans swooning in her all-pink look for Elle France's September issue

Chanel is best known for their tweed pieces, having recently based an entire high jewelry collection on its signature fabric, the Tweed de Chanel High Jewelry Collection.

For the Elle France cover, Jennie went with an all-pink look for her fashion as well as her beauty choices. She rocked a luxurious tweed jacket in pink, adorned with a flower at its lapel. Along with that, the BLACKPINK member sported a pair of pink gloves from the luxury fashion house, which served as the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble.

Jennie paired her fashion choices with an effortless hairstyle, adding a retro touch to it with an elegant pouf. She had all her hair tied back into a ponytail, with the length draping over her shoulders. She incorporated soft waves to her ponytail to add some texture to the hairdo, with her bangs and face-framing fringes beautifully highlighting her facial features and makeup.

For her makeup, the BLACKPINK star went with a soft dewy base that lent her skin a beautiful glow without looking too shiny. She paired it with a pink blusher that added a hint of color to her cheeks, opting for a rose pink lip shade to pair with her cheek makeup.

The idol went with a lip product with a creamy finish to add a healthy shine to her lips, blending out the outer corners to create a softer transition between her lip shade and base makeup. Along with that, she further accentuated her feline-like eyes by lining her waterline with a black eyeliner, smudging it out ever so slightly to add a touch of edginess to the overall look.

Netizens expressed their excitement about the iconic magazine tapping into Jennie, exclaiming that they were looking forward to what Elle France had in store for them.

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been keeping busy as the BORN PINK World Tour nears its end. Along with that, the hit K-pop girl group recently released their highly anticipated The Girls OST for BLACKPINK THE GAME. The hit single took the internet by storm as the release had been delayed by several months.