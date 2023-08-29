Lee Dong-wook's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet: "Living art"

Lee Dong-wook was recently announced as the cover star of the digital issue of Arena Homme+ Korea, where he collaborated with the Italian fashion brand Loro Piana. For the cover shoot, the K-drama star sported pieces from the fashion house's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection, ranging from chic trench coats to cozy knitwear.

The popular magazine took to Instagram to release some pictures from his cover pictorial, which was accompanied by a fashion film that was reminiscent of a film noir.

The fashion film was highly cinematic, with several netizens noting that the actor seemed to be either a soldier or a spy who had been handed his latest mission. Throughout the video, he could be seen processing his emotions, before pulling himself together and setting out on the mission at the end of the fashion film.

Fans couldn't help but commend his stunning visuals as well as his immaculate acting skills, with several of them exclaiming that the K-drama star was a "living art." Arena Homme+ Korea is the second South Korean magazine to tap into Lee Dong-wook as their cover star for its September issue, as he will be featuring in the digital issue of W Korea as well, albeit with a very different theme.

While both magazines went with a retro or vintage theme for their cover pictorials, W Korea's cover shoot was fun and colorful, featuring the actor in a vibrant bowling alley. In comparison, Arena Homme+ Korea's pictorial is more somber, having a melancholic feel to it, with the Korean actor's ensembles' muted tones further accentuating the same.

Lee Dong-wook looked mesmerizing in an effortless hair and makeup look for Arena Homme+ Korea's September issue's digital cover

Lee Dong-wook rocked several different looks for his cover pictorial with Arena Homme+ Korea, going for pieces from Loro Piana's Fall-Winter 2023 collection. The fashion brand is best known for its luxurious ensembles, created using the finest of fabrics. Along with that, they claim to be the world's largest cashmere manufacturer, making their Fall-Winter collections all the more iconic.

As the theme of the cover pictorial was somber, the Tale of the Nine Tailed star went with a 'no-makeup' makeup look. He sported a beautiful dewy base that lent a stunning glow to his skin, leaving it looking fresh and youthful. He kept his eye and lip makeup quite minimal as well, simply ensuring his lips were well-hydrated to leave them with a healthy shine and color.

For his hairstyle, Lee Dong-wook opted for a messy yet chic look, going for a cozy beanie for several pictures. He made sure his overgrown bangs stuck out from under his beanie, giving his hair a more casual and lived-in look.

As for the pictures without a beanie, he went with a tousled-up look with his overgrown bangs strewn across his face. The hairstyle was fluffy and voluminous, with lots of intricately styled locks that delicately curled away from his face.

Netizens swooned over Lee Dong-wook's stunning visuals, with an X user joking that his good looks would be the end of them. Several fans compared the cover pictorial look with that of a vampire, as the muted tones and the creative use of light and shadow gave the photoshoot a mysterious aura.

Lee Dong-wook is yet to confirm his next project, as fans eagerly await official news from him or his agency. His last project, Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, saw immense success as the highly anticipated second season of the hit TV series Tale of the Nine Tailed did not disappoint fans.