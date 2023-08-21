NCT Doyoung's look for Dolce & Gabbana's latest campaign wins the internet: "Such a stunner"

NCT's Doyoung recently starred in the Fall-Winter 2023 campaign for the Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, showcasing the latest pieces from its Essenza Menswear Collection. The K-pop idol sported various ensembles from the fashion brand's new collection, which he paired with iconic pieces from its previous collections to truly capture the essence of Dolce & Gabbana.

As of May 2023, the NCT member has been an official ambassador of the Italian fashion house. The Fall-Winter 2023 campaign would mark his first project with the luxury brand after officially becoming one of their brand ambassadors. Prior to this, the K-pop star has been actively taking part in Dolce & Gabbana's events, making show-stopping appearances at the Spring/Summer 2024 and Alta Moda fashion shows.

Expectedly, netizens couldn't get enough of Doyoung's stunning visuals, as they gushed over his fashion and beauty choices for the Dolce & Gabbana Fall-Winter 2023 campaign. His fashion choices were especially noteworthy, as some of the ensembles highlighted his slender waist, with his fans noting that he looked like a figure skater in those outfits.

The Essenza Collection derives its name from the Italian word for 'essence,' utilizing black as its core color to symbolize elegance. The collection strips down its pieces to their bare minimum and focuses heavily on the tailoring instead of embellishments. Along with black, the collection also consists of a few pieces in a beautiful pearl gray shade, some of which the NCT member rocks in the campaign pictorial.

NCT Doyoung looked gorgeous in a subtle makeup look and two different hairstyles for Dolce & Gabbana's Fall-Winter 2023 campaign

Doyoung looked stunning in his campaign pictorial with Dolce & Gabbana, exuding grace and elegance in pieces from its Essenza Menswear Collection. While he rocked the same makeup look throughout the pictorial, the idol went with two different hairstyles to add variety to the overall look.

Along with that, accessories played a major role in the photoshoot, as he incorporated bedazzled neck chains, pendants, ear cuffs and rings throughout the campaign pictorial. The NCT star paired his fashion choices with a subtle makeup look, allowing his ensembles to be the star of the show.

Doyoung went with a soft dewy base that lent his skin with a healthy glow without looking ultra shiny. For his lip makeup look, he opted for a beautiful rose pink hue in a creamy finish that added a healthy dose of color without looking too intense. He kept his eye makeup look minimal, incorporating a thin liner to his upper lash line that beautifully defined his eyes. Additionally, he added some depth to his facial feature by going in with a light dusting of brown eyeshadow around his eyes.

The K-pop star rocked two different hairstyles throughout the campaign pictorial. The first hairdo had a stunning wet look to it, with all his hair brushed away from his face. He went with an off-center part for this hair look, styling his roots as such that his hair looked more layered and voluminous.

The second hairstyle was more light and fluffy, with Doyoung incorporating soft waves throughout his hair to give the hairdo a wispy look. This hairstyle also had a tousled-up look to it, which made it look casual and messy yet highly chic when paired with his fashion choices.

Fans exclaimed that Doyoung looked "very exquisite" in the Dolce & Gabbana campaign pictorial, with several swooning over his stunning visuals. Fans noted that the Italian fashion house's ensembles paired really well with the NCT member's visuals. They also stated that he was the perfect representative for the brand's elegant pieces.

NCT members have been keeping busy as of late since their agency (SM Entertainment) recently released that fans can expect a full group comeback this October. Reportedly, their comeback will feature a full-length album with 10 different songs, with double title tracks of Golden Age and Baggy Jeans.