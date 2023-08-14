NCT Taeyong's hair and makeup look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet: "That makeup and pastel hair colours kneeling me"

NCT's Taeyong was recently announced as the cover star of Elle Korea's September issue, with the K-pop idol collaborating with LOEWE for his cover shoot. The magazine notes that the cover is his very first project after being announced as the global ambassador of the Spanish luxury fashion house, marking a major milestone for both entities.

The NCT member has been the global ambassador of the brand since June 2023, with the announcement coming a few days before their show for Paris Fashion Week. Moreover, the K-pop idol made an appearance at the Spanish fashion house's Spring Summer 2024 show, where he showed up in a beautiful lavender-hued hairstyle paired with a minimal knitted t-shirt.

No sooner did the images surfaced that netizens swooned over his hair and makeup look for Elle Korea's cover, with several noting that his beauty choices accentuated his visuals. He also paired his stunning hair and makeup with all-LOEWE outfits, which were part of the Fall-Winter 2023 Menswear Collection.

The Kick It singer is well-known for his experimental fashion and beauty sense, often playing around with different hair colors to keep it interesting. Fans especially appreciated the lavender-hued look he wore for one of the pictures, exclaiming that the magazine's decision to match the font with his hair color made the cover all the more special.

NCT Taeyong rocked a stunning dual-toned hair in his cover pictorial for Elle Korea's September issue

Time and again, Taeyong has proven to be a fashion icon that makes him the perfect choice as LOEWE's global ambassador. While the ensembles are gorgeous, his beauty choices elevated the looks even more.

The NCT member's hair color made a statement and quickly became the talk of the town as he rocked a mellow pastel pink shade paired with a striking electric blue hair color. He also styled his hair in three completely different hairstyles, which highlighted the versatility of his two-toned hair color.

Taeyong went with a brushed-down hairdo for his lavender-hued outfit, giving a softer feel to the entire look. For the black suit, he opted for a brushed back look instead that gave his hair a wet look with the use of some hair gel. The third hairstyle is perfect for the every day look, as the Make A Wish singer went with a middle parting with face-framing fringes that highlighted his chiseled face structure.

Besides, he kept his makeup look soft and natural by opting for a dewy base and subtle pink blush that brought back some color to his cheeks. Taeyong paired it with a beautiful bright pink lip shade that highlighted his facial feature. Lastly, he added a light dusting of pink-toned eyeshadow around his eyes to add some depth to them while also tying them in with the rest of his makeup look.

Fans couldn't get enough of Taeyong's hair color, exclaiming that the singer can "get away with any hair color and make it his." Netizens even went on note that he looked "pretty" and "beautiful," with one of them stating that they were "obsessed with this makeup look."

In other news, NCT's Taeyong also featured in the British magazine tmrw towards the end of July, where he sported the same lavender-hued hair color that he rocked at the Paris Fashion Week.

As of late, the K-pop boy band has been keeping busy with their comeback, which is scheduled for August 28, 2023.