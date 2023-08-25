Lee Dong-wook's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet: "He just looks so luxurious"

Lee Dong-wook was recently announced as the cover star for the digital issue of W Korea's September installment, where he collaborated with the Swiss watch brand Tissot. The K-drama star will be featured in three different moving covers, alongside a stunning pictorial where he rocks several different ensembles.

The Tale of the Nine Tailed actor sported the luxury watch brand's PRX Powermatic 80 timepiece in different colorways, showcasing the same in a retro setting. The Korean actor has been a long-time ambassador of the watch brand, with their collaboration often resulting in gorgeous pictorials and fashion films.

Fans exclaimed that Lee Dong-wook looked "luxurious" on the magazine cover, perfectly capturing the retro theme with his fashion choices. Along with that, they also celebrated the return of his original hair color, as the K-drama star rocked a lighter brown shade for his latest project, Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938.

The Guardian: The Lonely and Great God star sported several different outfits throughout the cover shoot, going for a chic 'biker boy' aesthetic. However, his beauty choices pulled the entire look together, with his hairstyle playing a major role in achieving the retro aesthetic.

Lee Dong-wook looked stunning in subtle makeup and wavy hairstyle for W Korea's September issue's digital cover

Although his leather jackets and all-denim looks were fitting for the 'biker boy' aesthetic, his beauty choices were the perfect finishing touch to pull the overall look together. The Tissot timepieces were the central focus throughout the pictorial, as the K-drama star's poses kept the watches in the spotlight.

Lee Dong-wook rocked a dapper brushed-back hairstyle that was perfect for the retro theme he was going for. He went with a chic wet look, which one can easily recreate with some hair gel. The addition of soft waves throughout his hair gave his hairdo immense volume, which added a retro feel to his hairstyle.

The Touch Your Heart actor opted for a slightly tousled-up look for his long locks, ensuring there was no defined parting to give his hair a casual and lived-in look. To avoid the hairstyle looking too structured, he added some face-framing fringes that beautifully curled away from his face to add intrigue.

Lee Dong-wook kept his makeup look quite minimal, going for a beautiful dewy base that added a healthy glow to his skin. For his lip makeup look, he went with an uber-natural lip gloss shade, which made them look plumper and more youthful without lending his lips an intense dose of color.

The Bad and Crazy star opted for next to no eye makeup, simply dusting a light brown eyeshadow shade around his lash lines to provide some depth to his eyes. As his makeup look was understated and minimal, it allowed his hairstyle to be the star of the show, which was a key element when it came to the retro look.

Fans swooned over Lee Dong-wook's stunning visuals for the magazine cover, joking about him being a "visual strike" as the entire photoshoot was shot in a bowling alley. Several netizens loved the duality the actor provided with the photoshoot, as he is known to have a shy and sweet personality but sports an intense aura for the cover pictorial.

Lee Dong-wook's latest K-drama, Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, was a massive success, and fans can't wait to see what the actor has in store for them. He has yet to announce the next project he is working on, but his amazing acting skills in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Touch Your Heart are proof enough that one can look forward to his future projects.