TWICE Dahyun's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "That's CEO Dahyun actually"

TWICE's Dahyun recently featured in Harper's Bazaar Korea, collaborating with the American fashion brand Michael Kors for the pictorial. The K-pop sensation exuded elegance and confidence in chic pieces from the fashion brand's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection.

The popular magazine recently released a few pictures and a preview reel from the magazine shoot, noting that the full video with the TWICE member will be released on August 24, 2023. The video captures the K-pop idol while she was on a break from her hectic schedule, looking fabulous in ensembles that used a mix of patterns, textures, faux fur and sequins to keep it interesting.

Netizens noted that she looked stunning in the Michael Kors pieces, exclaiming that she radiated the confidence and grace of a CEO. The outfits ranged from feminine dresses to power suits, complete with luxurious jackets that elevated the overall look.

TWICE Dahyun looked gorgeous in a subtle yet chic hair and makeup look for Harper's Bazaar Korea

For her pictorial with Harper's Bazaar Korea, the TWICE star sported a wide variety of outfits, pairing them with Michael Kors' footwear and handbags.

The looks perfectly captured the essence of the fashion house, keeping it understated yet premium, leaving room for the wearer to customize their looks to best fit their personal style.

Dahyun paired her fashion choices with two different hairstyles, the first being a simple loose hairdo with a neat side part, with the tips styled to curl inwards for some volume.

She twisted up the same into a sleek back knot for her second look, leaving tufts of hair to stick out from the back to add intrigue to the hairstyle. To avoid the updo from looking too structured, the TWICE star left out a few locks of face-framing fringes to grace the sides of her face.

Dahyun's makeup was subtle yet chic, as she rocked a beautiful dewy base with rosy cheeks that added just the right amount of color without looking too intense. For her lip makeup look, the singer went with a rosy pink hue in a soft matte finish, that lent her lips with a flawlessly smooth look.

She also incorporated a lip gloss on top of the lip color for some of the looks, which added a stunning shine to her lips and made them look plumper and more youthful. She kept her eye makeup quite minimal with a straight liner look, accentuating her natural eye shape beautifully.

She also lined her water line to further define her eyes, finishing off the eye makeup look with some fluttery fake lashes that lent her a wide awake look. Her milky white nail art served as the perfect finishing touch to her beauty choices, pairing really well with her Michael Kors ensembles.

Fans swooned over Dahyun's stunning visuals in the magazine pictorial, noting that she looked absolutely gorgeous in the Michael Kors outfits. An X (formerly Twitter) user jokingly stated that they will act like the "one insane Dahyun acc", since the pictorial turned out so gorgeous.

On July 26, 2023, Michael Kors took to Instagram to announce Dahyun as their newest global brand ambassador. Following that, she also featured in its Fall 2023 campaign, rocking the brand's "Empire Logo print Gigi tote, Parker crossbody and matching ready-to-wear."