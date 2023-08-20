5 effortless hairstyles TWICE Jihyo flaunted for her latest music video

TWICE's Jihyo recently debuted as a soloist with the EP ZONE, featuring the title track Killin' Me Good. The hit single was accompanied by a music video, which is highly cinematic, following the K-pop idol's journey from blissfully being in love to breaking up with her lover.

Along with her strong vocals and smooth dance moves, the TWICE member flaunts her stunning visuals and gorgeous fashion and beauty choices in the Killin' Me Good MV. The vocalist went with effortless hair and makeup looks that would be perfect for the every day, as they are fuss-free and easy to recreate.

TWICE Jihyo looked stunning in effortless hairstyles for her Killin' Me Good MV

1) Top knot with bangs and face-framing fringes

Jihyo rocked the top knot hairstyle for several scenes in the music video, beginning the MV with the same. The hairdo is casual, effortless, and super easy to recreate, perfect for both lounging on your couch and a casual get-together with your friends.

One can easily recreate this look by tying all their hair back into a top knot, ensuring to leave out the bangs and face-framing fringes. The TWICE member tied the knot loosely to ensure tufts of hair were sticking out, with the bangs and face-framing fringes making the hairstyle more voluminous and lived-in.

2) Loose pigtail braids

For one of the scenes with her lover, Jihyo sported adorable pigtail braids, which paired perfectly with the bouquet he handed her. The hairstyle is casual yet chic and fabulous for a hot summer day. The hairdo fits nicely into the cottage-core aesthetic and requires no maintenance.

To achieve this look, you must part your hair down the middle, dividing it into two equal sections. Then weave each section into a braid, leaving it loose and fluffy for a casual look. Additionally, Jihyo incorporated soft waves into the top section of her hair, adding volume to the overall hairstyle and some texture.

3) Shoulder-length bob with soft waves

Jihyo rocked two different hairstyles with the denim jumpsuit: straight waist-length hair with next to no styling and a highly textured short bob. The shoulder-length bob was incredibly gorgeous as it added intrigue to the overall look and is also super easy to recreate with minimal styling.

The TWICE member opted for an off-center parting, incorporating soft waves throughout the length of her hair. The hairstyle had a wet look to it, which one can quickly achieve with the help of some hair gel.

4) Sleek high ponytail with side part

Expand Tweet

A high ponytail is a classic hairstyle that pairs well with most outfits and perfectly fits various occasions. Jihyo wore a sleek yet classy high ponytail that paired well with her chequered co-ords.

One will first need to part their hair down the side, then gather it into a sleek high ponytail at the crown of their head. You can secure any flyaways using hair gel or wax, which lends the hairstyle the ultra-sleek look that Jihyo sports.

5) Sleek back knot with face-framing locks

Expand Tweet

This would be the best hairstyle for formal occasions, as it is sleek and classy and would pair well with evening gowns. Jihyo's elegant back knot is edgy and chic, with the face-framing locks adding intrigue to the overall look and highlighting her beautiful facial features.

For this look, ensure to part the front sections down the middle before tying your hair into a knot at the back. The TWICE member didn't wrap the knot completely to allow the tips of her hair to stick out from the bun and styled her face-framing locks into soft waves to add texture to the hairdo.

Along with effortless hairstyles, TWICE's Jihyo also sports gorgeous makeup looks in the Killin' Me Good MV. She kept her makeup relatively minimal for most of the scenes, incorporating face gems into her eye makeup look for a few of the looks.