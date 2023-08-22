aespa's look for Chopard's latest campaign wins the internet: "Match well made in heaven"

aespa recently starred in the latest campaign by Chopard, showcasing luxury pieces from its Ice Cube Luxury Jewelry Collection for Women. The K-pop girl group members exuded elegance and grace in the chic and minimalistic pieces by the Swiss luxury brand that specializes in jewelry, watches, and other accessories.

As of September 2022, aespa has been an official brand ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand. The members have led several campaigns by Chopard, serving as the face of Precious Lace diamond jewelry collection, My Happy Hearts diamond jewelry collection and Happy Diamonds collection.

Netizens were awestruck by their stunning visuals and mesmerizing aura, noting that both the entities were a match made in heaven. On their website, Chopard notes:

"Chopard’s Ice Cube collection is synonymous with quintessentially contemporary jewellery...perfect when teamed with aespa's own inimitable style."

The K-pop girl group members rocked all-black ensembles for the campaign pictorial, keeping their fashion and beauty choices subtle and minimal to allow the jewelry pieces to be the star of the show. Along with Chopard's jewelry, they also sported timepieces from the same collection, going for the Alpine Eagle 33 to be specific.

aespa members looked gorgeous in subtle smokey eyes and effortless hairstyles in the latest campaign for Chopard's Ice Cube Luxury Jewelry Collection

Karina went with a beautiful high ponytail with distressed front sections to add volume to her hairstyle. She styled her bangs into thin tendrils with the use of some hair gel, which added an artistic touch to the overall look. Along with that, the distressed front sections added texture to the crown of her head, which further elevated the hairdo.

The aespa star opted for a soft dewy base for her makeup look, which lent a subtle glow without looking ultra-shiny. For her lip makeup look, she sported a brick red shade in matte finish that provided the lips with a healthy dose of color. Her eye makeup look was absolutely stunning as well, as she rocked a subtle smokey eye with heavy coats of mascara that further enhanced her beautiful eye shape.

Winter's hairstyle was quite minimal for the campaign photoshoot, with her copper blonde hair neatly parted down the middle. To add intrigue to the otherwise simple hairstyle, the singer incorporated a lock of hair to fall in a fan-like shape across her forehead, which helped break the structure of the sleek hairdo.

The aespa member rocked very similar base makeup to Karina, opting for a bolder lip makeup look to keep it interesting. She went with the popular gradient lip makeup look, going with a matte finish for it to look more natural. Along with the subtle smokey eye, Winter also incorporated a straight-winged liner look to further define her eyes, finishing the eye makeup with a heavy coat of mascara.

Giselle is the only member who let out her bangs for the campaign pictorial, styling them into chic curtain bangs that framed her face beautifully. Although the hairstyle was similar to Winter's, Giselle kept her hairdo more light and fluffy, which added volume to her hairstyle.

The aespa member's soft dewy makeup paired really well with her creamy lip shade, which added a hint of shine to her lips. While the makeup looks were quite similar for all the members, they made subtle tweaks to their makeup to best fit their facial features, highlighting their uniqueness and natural beauty.

Ningning looked stunning in a subtle strawberry blonde hair color, which she styled into an effortless hairstyle. She simply parted her hair down the side, opting for a sleek hairdo with a hint of side fringes.

While her makeup look was similar to the rest of the aespa members, her bright blue contact lenses made her stand out from the rest. Along with that, she also kept her eye makeup look quite minimal compared to the rest, letting her lighter eye color be the central focus of her makeup look.

Fans gushed over the aespa members' looks for the Chopard campaign pictorial, with several of them noting that the aura they exuded was out of this world. Netizens couldn't help but swoon over how perfect the jewelry pieces from the Swiss luxury brand looked on the hit K-pop girl group, while others exclaimed that the aespa members had "crazy visuals".

While their hair and makeup looks were gorgeous, aespa members didn't forget about their nails for the campaign pictorial. All four of them rocked nail art that used a mix of black and nude nail shades, bringing variety by opting for different nail shapes and nail art designs.