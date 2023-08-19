IU's look for J.Estina's latest campaign wins the internet: "The duality she has"

IU recently starred in the Fall 2023 campaign for the South Korean bridge jewelry brand, J.Estina. The K-pop sensation showcased pieces from the luxury brand's 2023 Fall jewelry collection, which features a range of fine jewelry and watches that perfectly fit a minimal yet chic look.

The collection has been titled 'J Universe: Real Fairy Tale,' aptly portraying the K-pop star against a background with elements of nature that were substantially larger in proportion. The Fall 2023 Collection consists of four different collections: ETER, CLOVIA, J è te, and NUOVO TEMPO.

The K-pop sensation is best known for her adorable personality, thus pleasantly surprising her fans with the campaign pictorial's elegant and graceful look. Netizens gushed over her duality, noting that she perfectly fits both the cute as well as the femme fatale persona.

IU flaunts pieces from all four collections, pairing it with several different looks to accentuate each piece's unique beauty. Moreover, the K-pop star sported minimal yet chic ensembles, which were perfectly fitting for the fine jewelry pieces that are delicate yet statement-worthy.

IU looked gorgeous in an effortless hair and makeup look for J.Estina's Fall 2023 campaign

The Blueming singer rocked three different looks for the campaign pictorial, ranging from cozy knits to lace dresses with intricate detailing. She also sported an all-black look that was chic and highly understated, allowing the jewelry pieces to be the star of the show.

For the pictures, IU kept her hair and makeup constant throughout the photoshoot, changing up her fashion choices to keep it interesting. The singer recently went with a major haircut and traded her beautiful waist-length hair for a summer-friendly layered bob.

She styled the same into an effortless hairstyle, opting for a neat off-center parting. The singer also kept her bangs light and feathery, which beautifully framed her face and further highlighted her facial features. She incorporated soft waves near the tips of her hair to add some texture and volume to the hairdo. The soft waves also made her layers stand out.

For her makeup, IU went for a natural makeup look with a stunning dewy base that highlighted her glass-like skin. She paired it with glossy lips in a peachy pink shade, making her lips look plumper and more youthful. The K-pop idol kept her eye makeup minimal, incorporating a subtle winged liner with a small wing. She also brushed on a light dusting of brown eyeshadow on her upper eyelid, adding some depth to her eyes.

The Celebrity singer went with a simple single-toned nail art in a nude shade, which gave her nails a well-manicured look without taking the attention away from the jewelry pieces.

Fans swooned over her stunning visuals in the campaign pictorial, with one of them exclaiming that she is the "most beautiful flower." Additionally, several of them joked about the duality of IU, noting that the photoshoot portrayed her in a completely different persona from the cute personality she is best known for.

Along with that, netizens jokingly stated that the K-pop sensation seemed slightly super-imposed in comparison to the oversized flowers and jewelry, which she is well-known for her petite frame.

IU recently made headlines for making an appearance at her 15th-anniversary exhibition in The Seouliteum Exhibition Hall. The exhibition celebrates the K-pop star's 15 years in the K-entertainment industry. IU made an appearance in an adorable marshmallow costume, interacting with her fans and even buying some goodies for them from the booths.