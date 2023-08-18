Go Min-si's look for her latest magazine pictorials wins the internet: "The prettiest girl in the whole world"

Go Min-si will be featured in the September issue of two major magazines in South Korea, Dazed and W Korea. The magazines recently revealed a few pictures from her pictorials, with the K-drama star rocking two completely different looks for the photoshoots.

The Youth of May actress collaborated with the luxury fashion brand Gabriela Hearst for her W Korea feature, flaunting beautiful pieces from their latest collection. However, for her Dazed Korea feature, the K-drama star worked with Molvany Beauty instead, showcasing their latest cleanser.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Netizens absolutely loved her look for both magazine features, noting that she looked gorgeous regardless of the look she went for. While Dazed Korea's pictorial featured the actress in a softer look, her look for W Korea's photoshoot was bolder and more blunt with Go Min-si rocking a shoulder-length bob.

The magazines tapped into the Korean actress as she was recently a part of the hit Korean movie Smugglers, which saw immense success since the day it was released (July 26, 2023). Along with that, she will also be a part of the much-awaited second season of the hit K-drama Sweet Home, which is reportedly set to release by the end of 2023.

Go Min-si rocked two completely different looks for her W Korea and Dazed Korea magazine features

Expand Tweet

Go Min-si flaunts her soft visuals in her Dazed Korea feature, sporting a natural makeup look. For her hairstyle, the actress tied all her hair into a bun at the back of her head, tying it loosely to allow tufts of hair to stick out to add some intrigue. The hairdo had a 'clean' look to it, with a neat middle part and face-framing locks that further highlighted her beautiful facial features.

The Love Alarm star paired the hairstyle with a soft makeup look with a matte base and glossy lips. She went with subtle smokey eye makeup to accentuate her eyes, incorporating a smudged winged liner into the look to further define them. She kept her nail art quite minimal as well, simply opting for a white base paint with silver dots for the forefingers.

Go Min-si's W Korea look had a chic feel to it, with the actress rocking a shoulder-length blunt bob that had been neatly parted down the middle for an uber-clean look. The hairdo is perfectly fitting for the 'it girl' aesthetic, which is what she went with for the photoshoot. The hairstyle paired especially well with the chic handbags from Gabriela Hearst, which feature clean lines and curves.

The Mount Jiri actress' makeup was more subtle for the W Korea feature. She went with a beautiful dewy base that lent her skin a glass-like finish, pairing it with glossy lips in a deep rose pink shade. She opted for next to no eye makeup, simply tightlining her upper lash line with a black eyeliner and going in with a light dusting of brown eyeshadow.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

Fans couldn't help but gush over Go Min-si's stunning visuals, with several of them noting that her "side profile" in the Dazed Korea feature was especially beautiful. Netizens swooned over her beauty, stating that she looked like a "queen".

Go Min-si also appeared for an exclusive interview with W Korea, talking about her recent role in Smugglers, all while recalling the good memories she made with her industry seniors. In the interview, the K-drama star also mentioned that she would love to take up a lighter plot for her next project, something along the lines of melodrama or romantic comedy.