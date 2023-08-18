IVE Yujin's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "She's so cool"

IVE's Yujin was recently announced as the cover star of Esquire Korea's September issue as she collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Fendi for the same. The K-pop star will be featured in three different covers, two of them being close-ups while the third is a full-body shot.

Yujin wore pieces from Fendi's Fall-Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection, which consists of cozy knitwear and edgy leather ensembles. As of January 2023, the IVE member has been an official brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house.

While Yujin's fashion choices were noteworthy, netizens swooned over her "cool" persona, with the popular magazine exclaiming that they "wanted to discover a contrasting allure that she posseses within." The IVE member is best known for her adorable and girlish charm, so the recent magazine feature pleasantly surprised her fans.

The K-pop star made history with this magazine feature, as she reportedly became the third female artist to grace the cover of the popular magazine (the first two being Son Ye-jin and Kim Hye-soo). Along with that, she is also the first female idol to achieve this feat while also being the youngest ambassador of Fendi.

IVE Yujin looked stunning in an edgy hair and makeup look for the cover pictorial of Esquire Korea's September issue

Yujin rocked three different fashion looks from the Fendi F/W 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection, looking gorgeous in cozy knitwear and edgy leather pieces. For accessories, the IVE member went with an all-Fendi look, sporting the Delfina black leather high-heeled boots alongside the iconic Fendi handbag.

The I AM singer also opted for two different hairstyles for her cover pictorial, going for an edgy wet look for both. For the more effortless hairdo, she left her hair loose with bangs covering her forehead and used hair gel to achieve a stunning wet look.

However, she went with a super edgy updo for her full-body shot, with a deep side part and her hair being tied into a bun at the back of her head. She let a few locks of her bangs brush across her face, leaving her bun slightly untied for tufts of hair to stick out from the back to add intrigue to the overall look.

Yujin's eyes were the central focus of the cover pictorial, so the singer kept her base makeup natural and dewy to not draw attention away from her eyes. She opted for a creamy lip product in a beautiful coral shade for one of the looks and a rosy pink shade for the other, which added a hint of color without looking too intense.

The Kitsch singer's eye makeup look was subtle yet edgy, lining the waterline of her eyes with a black eyeliner. This highlighted her beautiful eye shape while drawing attention to her intense gaze. She also went with a light dusting of brown eyeshadow around her eyes to add some depth and make her eye makeup look stand out.

Fans loved Yujin's look for Esquire Korea's September cover, especially appreciating the edgy "wet hair" look. Several noted that her eyes were mesmerizing, with one of them exclaiming that her "eyes speaks so much!"

Along with the cover pictorial, the magazine has also released a fashion film featuring IVE's Yujin, where she beautifully showcased pieces from Fendi's F/W 2023 Collection. They have also released a preview reel of her 'IN STAR' interview, where she dived deep into several topics, including her favorite restaurants in Daejeon.