SEVENTEEN S.Coups's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Handsome-coups"

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups will be featured in the September issue of Marie Claire Korea. Recently, the magazine revealed a few pictures from his pictorial, giving a sneak peek into his eclectic fashion choices for the photoshoot. The Instagram post from the popular magazine consists of two pictures, one with S.Coups holding a dinosaur plushie and another with the rapper sitting alongside a three-tier cake.

Being a part of Marie Claire Korea's 30th anniversary edition, the cake was perfectly fitting for the magazine's pictorial. Along with that, the SEVENTEEN leader recently celebrated his birthday on August 8, making the occasion all the more fitting to bring out a cake prop.

Netizens absolutely loved the look of the K-pop star, swooning over his stunning visuals. S.Coups went with a 'biker boy' aesthetic for his ensembles, bringing it together with adorable elements like the plushie and the frosted cake. He topped off the look with a Kenzo beret, which nicely contrasted with his bright blonde hair.

The magazine pictorial will be available in the September issue of Marie Claire Korea, accompanied by an exclusive interview with the SEVENTEEN member.

SEVENTEEN S.Coups looked gorgeous in natural makeup and bright blonde hair color for Marie Claire Korea's September issue

S.Coups rocked an edgy 'biker boy' aesthetic for his magazine pictorial with Marie Claire Korea. The rapper opted for all-black looks for both pictures released by the magazine, donning a black leather jacket with a paint splatter design for one of his looks.

For the Marie Claire Korea pictorial, the SEVENTEEN member sported a bright blonde hairstyle, complete with overgrown bangs. The rapper incorporated soft waves throughout his hair length, with the back of his hair gracefully brushing the nape of his neck.

S.Coups went with a natural makeup look, opting for a soft, dewy base with next to no cheek makeup. He sported a bright coral shade for his lips, which was perfectly fitting for the bright and summery photoshoot. He added some depth to his eyes by incorporating a light dusting of brown eyeshadow around his facial features, further accentuating his beautiful eye shape.

His overgrown bangs added intrigue to the overall look as they brushed across his forehead without covering the entirety of it. The feathery bangs looked lightweight and wispy, perfectly fitting for a summer look. Along with that, S.Coups also made use of some hair gel to give his bangs a wet look, adding an edge to his hairdo.

Fans swooned over the SEVENTEEN leader's stunning visuals, with several of them noting that he looked extremely handsome in the magazine pictorial. A netizen went on to request that the magazine give them the whole video as they were eagerly waiting for it, while others exclaimed that he was absolute "perfection".

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups recently made headlines as his agency announced that the K-pop idol has suffered from a knee injury, an ACL tear to be specific. Pledis Entertainment notified CARATs that the rapper will be unable to take part in any activity for the time being, as he will be focusing on making a full recovery before returning to his regular schedule.