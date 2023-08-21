Park Gyu-young's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "She's so breathtaking...such a goddess"

Park Gyu-young will be featuring in the September issue of Marie Claire Korea, where she collaborated with the luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. In the magazine pictorial, the K-drama actress can be seen rocking dainty pieces from the Tiffany Lock Collection, exuding elegance and grace in stunning fashion and beauty choices.

This year has been eventful for the K-drama star, with her latest project Celebrity being a massive hit worldwide. She has three highly anticipated projects lined up for 2023, two of them being the second and third installment of hit TV series Squid Game and Sweet Home, respectively. Along with that, she also has A Good Day To Be A Dog scheduled to be released towards the end of this year or early 2024.

For her Marie Claire Korea feature, netizens swooned over her stunning visuals, with a fan going on to call her "a goddess" because of her mesmerizing beauty. The K-drama actress sports various looks for the magazine pictorial, changing up her hair and makeup look several times throughout the photoshoot.

For the month of August, Park Gyu-young featured in Dazed Korea's print issue, where she rocked an edgier look to what she sports in the Marie Claire Korea pictorial. Her hair and makeup look for the magazine features have a completely different feel to them, as her latest photoshoot has a softer and more graceful look to it.

Park Gyu-young rocks effortless hair and makeup looks for Marie Claire Korea's September issue

Park Gyu-young flaunted her 'glass skin' in her latest pictorial with Marie Claire Korea, opting for a subtle makeup look that highlighted her flawless skin. The soft makeup look paired perfectly with the elegant ensembles and dainty jewelry pieces from Tiffany & Co. For her nails, the Dali and Cocky Prince actress opted for a beautiful nude beige shade with no nail art, keeping them well-manicured yet understated to allow the jewelry pieces to be the star of the show.

Aside from that, the Celebrity star went with a stunning dewy base for her makeup look, highlighting the sections of her face that catch light to create an ultra shiny look. For her lip makeup, Park Gyu-young chose several different lip shades, ranging from natural pink to a beautiful brick red. She sported lip products with different finishes to add variety to her looks, which gave a high shine glossy finish for some and a soft creamy finish for the others.

In addition, Park Gyu-young rocked several different hairstyles throughout the magazine pictorial. For some of the looks, she went with sleek hairstyles like ballerina knot with a neat middle part and sleeked back half-up half-down hairdo, which further elevated the elegant ensembles she opted for the magazine pictorial.

However, she also sported hairstyles with her bangs and face-framing fringes out that made the uber elegant looks more casual. As she incorporated an edgy hairdo into a few of her looks, the half-up half-down hairstyle's upper section was tied into a top knot with tufts of hair sticking out, adding intrigue to the overall look. Hence, it goes on to show that Park Gyu-young opted for a range of looks to best showcase the versatility of the Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces.

Fans swooned over Park Gyu-young's Marie Claire Korea look, noting that she looked gorgeous in the magazine pictorial. A netizen even stated that the actress was "girlboss coded," while others exclaimed that she "served" in the photoshoot.

Park Gyu-young recently made headlines as netizens went wild after getting a sneak peek into A Good Day To Be A Dog. For the TV series, she will be starring alongside ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo from True Beauty fame.

A Good Day To Be A Dog is adapted from a webtoon of the same name. Although the official release date hasn't been announced yet, fans can't wait to start watching the TV series after getting a glimpse into the amazing chemistry between the K-drama stars.