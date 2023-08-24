Lee Min-ho's look for BOSS' latest campaign wins the internet: "This photshoot is so Koh Hansu coded"

Lee Min-ho recently starred in the Fall-Winter 2023 campaign for the German fashion house Hugo Boss, often stylized as BOSS. The K-drama star showcased a mix of formal as well as casual ensembles, opting for pieces from their Fall-Winter 2023 Collection.

"BOSSes aren’t born – they’re made" has become a popular tagline for the luxury fashion brand, and their Fall-Winter 2023 campaign features 'BOSSes' from around the world, including big names like Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Suki Waterhouse, Khaby Lame, and Maluma.

While all the celebrities exuded elegance and confidence in the campaign pictorial, Lee Min-ho took the internet by storm with his stunning visuals and amazing fashion sense. Several netizens noted that the photoshoot was "Koh Hansu coded," referring to his charismatic character in Pachinko that won him several accolades.

BOSS' Fall-Winter 2023 Collection offers a wide range of power suits, which highlight the beauty of intricate tailoring and cuts back on the embellishments. The collection also features other minimal pieces that are classic yet chic. In the campaign pictorial, other than the stylish gray suit, the Korean actor also rocks BOSS' cozy puffer jacket in black that is casual yet classy, perfectly representing the German fashion house's aesthetics.

Lee Min-ho looked dapper in subtle makeup and a brushed-back hairdo for BOSS' Fall-Winter 2023 campaign

Lee Min-ho is well-known for his stunning visuals, making K-drama viewers around the world swoon with his fabulous roles. In the fashion film released by BOSS on its Instagram account, the K-drama star states:

"I try to give it my all, so that it is evident that I left it all on the line. Just me being myself in my own life is being a BOSS."

The Heirs star's fashion and beauty choices made a statement, as he went with an understated look that highlighted his natural beauty. Since his ensembles were classic yet chic, he paired it with a subtle makeup look with a soft matte base that lent his skin a flawless finish.

He also kept his lip and eye makeup look minimal, opting for a natural pink shade for his lips and simply lining his upper lash liner with a black eyeliner. The lip and eye makeup looked super natural, defining his facial features even further to highlight the star's natural beauty.

Lee Min-ho's overall look was perfectly fitting for the ongoing "quiet luxury" trend, with his hairstyle majorly contributing to achieving the look. Moreover, his hairdo was a casual take on the hairstyle he sported for Pachinko's Koh Hansu role, which is what led to fans exclaiming that the campaign pictorial was "Koh Hansu coded."

He went with a fluffy, brushed back look for his hairstyle, with soft waves incorporated to the crown of his head to add some texture and volume. In addition, the K-drama star opted for an off-center part with his bangs swept aside and upwards for a dapper brushed back hairdo.

Netizens couldn't get enough of his stunning visuals, especially Lee Min-ho's side profile. An X user went on to jokingly state that "burning" his fans with his mesmerizing looks is the actor's hobby. Many also exclaimed that their day started really well since they woke up to the Boys Over Flowers actor's beautiful smile.

Lee Min-ho has been the global ambassador of BOSS for quite some time, having featured in their Summer 2023 campaign as well. The brand as well as the actor's aesthetics pair really well, thus making the K-drama star one of the best fits to be BOSS' brand ambassador.