NCT Taeyong's look for the LOEWE pop-up store event wins the internet: "The definition of gorgeous"

NCT's Taeyong recently made an appearance at the LOEWE Pop-Up Store to celebrate the store's launch, which offers the luxury fashion house's Fall Winter 2023 Collection. The NCT member showed up in an all-LOEWE look, rocking a tank top and jacket in Technical Satin.

He paired it with LOEWE jewelry as well, going for the Donut Link Bracelet and Large Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver. The K-pop idol looked dapper pairing the casual pieces with tailored pants and formal shoes in black.

Fans swooned over his fashion and beauty choices for the pop-up store event, noting that he was the very definition of beauty. Taeyong went with similar beauty choices for his Elle Korea cover, looking stunning in his vibrant two-toned hair that was styled into an edgy wet look.

The Kick It singer recently featured in Elle Korea's September issue, wearing pieces from the very same collection. The magazine cover marked his first project in collaboration with LOEWE, after being announced as their global brand ambassador in June 2023.

Along with that, the NCT member also sported pieces from the Fall Winter 2023 Collection for his appearance at the Spanish fashion house's Spring Summer 2024 show.

NCT Taeyong looked stunning in subtle makeup and bright two-toned hair at the LOEWE Fall-Winter 2023 Presentation Event

Taeyong looked gorgeous at LOEWE's Fall Winter 2023 Presentation, showing up at the pop-up store in an all-LOEWE ensemble. He paired his fashion pieces with subtle makeup, allowing his hairstyle to be the star of the show. The idol rocked the same hair color that he recently debuted in the Elle Korea cover, taking the internet by storm with his bright and vibrant hairstyle.

For his hairdo, the NCT member went with a messy middle part, complete with lightly tousled up hair. He opted for a wet look, giving his hairstyle an edgy touch. The combination of the soft pink and electric blue looked perfect, as it added a hint of color to his otherwise monochromatic outfit.

He kept his makeup look subtle and effortless, opting for a soft dewy base that lent his skin a flawless finish. His eye and lip makeup look were quite minimal, with Taeyong going for a thin straight winged liner and a natural soft pink lip shade. Along with that, he went with next-to-no cheek makeup, thus allowing his hair to steal the spotlight.

Netizens especially loved his side profile, with an X (formerly Twitter) user jokingly stating that even his shadow looked dapper. While fans commended his fashion and beauty choices, they couldn't help but gush over his strong presence and stunning visuals.

Unfortunately, NCT's Taeyong had to leave the pop-up store sooner than expected. He later took to Bubble to inform his fans that he was unwell during the event and had to visit the hospital soon after.

However, he assured NCTzens (NCT's fans) that he was better after getting some much-needed rest, noting that there was no time to be sick as they have a concert performance coming up soon.