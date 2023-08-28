Park Bo-gum's look for the Biotherm Korea pop-up store event wins the internet: "Stunned by his distinct & captivating visuals"

Park Bo-gum recently made an appearance at the Biotherm Pop-Up Store in the Lotte World Mall in Seoul. The pop-up store aims to celebrate their newest launch, the Force Supreme Essence, which is part of their popular men's anti-aging range.

In addition, the store offers the rest of the products from the Biotherm Homme Force Supreme Collection, which is complete with fun activities and a skin analysis for a truly customized skincare routine that specifically targets an individual's skin concerns. Along with that, the store has a handy bin where one can deposit their empty containers and win a gorgeous photocard of Park Bo-gum.

Expand Tweet

Park Bo-gum stole netizens' hearts as he flaunted his stunning visuals at the pop-up store, looking dapper and fresh in a classic and minimalistic look. The Korean actor rocked a crisp white shirt and paired it with black tailored pants. He completed the look with striking white shoes.

Biotherm Homme Force Supreme Collection is already available on the beauty brand's website and is retailing for $28-63. However, the new essence isn't available on the US website as of yet, with the product being exclusively launched in South Korea only.

Park Bo-gum looked fresh in an effortless hair and makeup look at the Biotherm Pop-Up Store in Seoul

Park Bo-gum sported a classic yet chic ensemble, pairing a crisp white shirt with black tailored pants for a dapper look. Netizens went on to note that the actor looked like a breath of fresh air, with the minimalistic outfit making his hair and makeup look the star of the show.

The Love in the Moonlight star went with a wet look for his short hair, styling his bangs to brush upwards and away from his face to not take away from his stunning visuals and flawless skin. Besides, he curled his hair slightly to add some texture to his hairstyle, which made his hairdo look more fluffy and voluminous. Along with that, he styled a few locks of his bangs to curl inwards, thus breaking the structure and adding intrigue to the overall look.

For his makeup, the Record of the Youth actor did a flawless dewy base that lent his skin a stunning glow. His base makeup further highlighted his glass-like skin, thus showcasing the effectiveness of his Biotherm products. He kept the rest of his makeup minimal, allowing his beautiful skin to be the central focus. In addition, the K-drama star incorporated a soft pink lip shade to help define his lips and add a hint of color to his face.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As fans swooned over Park Bo-gum's stunning visuals, several of them drew a comparison with his "bad boy" look for the CELINE event that he attended earlier this month. Netizens noted that the K-drama actor looked "fresh" in the fashion and beauty choices he went with for the event, while others gushed over his "breathtaking side profile."

Park Bo-gum has had an eventful month, with his latest appearance being his visit to the CELINE Store on Omotesando Street in Tokyo on August 23, 2023. He was accompanied by BTS' Taehyung since both K-celebrities serve as the global brand ambassadors of the French luxury brand and were invited to celebrate the re-opening of the iconic store.