SEVENTEEN Wonwoo's look for Huxley's latest campaign wins the internet: "Huxley knows how much we love wonwoo in glasses"

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo recently starred in the latest campaign for the K-beauty brand Huxley, showcasing its Priming Essence and Lip Balm Leave Behind. Along with the stunning pictorial, the campaign also included photocards with the SEVENTEEN star on them, which one can avail from Olive Young's website upon purchasing one of the three new shades of Lip Balm Leave Behind.

The latest campaign promotes the three new shades of Huxley's lip balm, which are now available in natural pink, peachy orange, and rosy red. Along with that, to help one achieve Wonwoo's look, the beauty brand has also stated the SEVENTEEN member's picks, with the Priming Essence and Lip Balm Leave Behind in natural pink being his products of choice.

While the K-pop star looked stunning in his fashion and beauty choices, netizens couldn't help but gush over his visuals with glasses. His fans are well aware of the Super rapper's nearsightedness, and CARATs have come to love seeing the K-pop idol in glasses, which led to several of them thanking Huxley for capturing him with his glasses on.

The SEVENTEEN member rocked preppy ensembles for his campaign pictorial with Huxley, going for a knitted piece for one of the looks and a comfy t-shirt with a jumper tied loosely around his neck for the other.

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo looked gorgeous in subtle makeup and brushed up hairstyle in Huxley Korea's latest campaign

While his fashion choices were preppy to begin with, his beauty choices tied the whole look together. His hairstyle played an essential role in achieving the look, as the brushed-back hairdo was perfectly fitting for the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend.

The SEVENTEEN star went with a subtle makeup look with a soft, dewy base that added just the right amount of radiance without looking too glowy. For his lip makeup, he opted for the lip shade that is listed by Huxley as 'Wonwoo's pick', which is a beautiful natural pink hue that adds a hint of color without looking too intense.

The VERY NICE rapper's eye makeup was soft yet intricate, with the K-pop star lining his upper waterline with black eyeliner to help define his eye shape. Along with that, he added a light dusting of light brown eyeshadow around his eyes to provide them with some depth, which highlighted his facial features without looking too bold.

For his hairstyle, Wonwoo styled his short hair to brush upwards and away from his face, thus keeping all the attention on his makeup look. The idol went with a tousled-up look for his hair, which added some gorgeous texture to the hairdo. It also added some volume to his short hair, further elevating the overall look.

Netizens celebrated that the K-beauty brand was offering photocards with Wonwoo in glasses, exclaiming that it was "a need". Along with that, an X user even went on to state that Huxley "made the right choice for choosing wonwoo as their model", as his stunning visuals did justice to its beauty products.

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo recently made headlines as the hit K-pop boy band released their Japanese album Always Yours. Prior to release, the K-pop idol took the internet by storm as he posed among flowers for the teaser photos of the same.