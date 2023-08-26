IVE Wonyoung's look for AMUSE's latest campaign wins the internet: "AMUSE chose the right lady"

IVE's Wonyoung was recently announced as the newest brand ambassador of the K-beauty brand AMUSE, showcasing the latest shade of its Jel-Fit Tint and the limited edition Dew Wear Foundation. The beauty brand has been teasing the news for the past few days, sharing preview reels on its Instagram account with the K-pop sensation's silhouette.

AMUSE officially announced the IVE member as its new ambassador on August 25, 2023. To welcome the K-pop star to the AMUSE family, the K-beauty brand will be launching a limited edition variant of its Dew Wear Foundation, which will be available in Olive Young starting August 28, 2023.

The event is made all the more special as the beauty retailer will be offering photocards and special benefits with every purchase, making it a great opportunity for DIVEs (IVE's fans) to grab the IVE star's exclusive photocards with AMUSE.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@amuse)

Netizens were thrilled with the announcement, noting that the K-pop idol's visuals perfectly match the beauty brand's aesthetics. AMUSE tends to go for cute aesthetics, whether it be for marketing or its product packaging. Wonyoung is well-known for her adorable personality that perfectly fits the 'AMUSE girl' image, with her latest shoot with the K-beauty brand best showcasing the same.

IVE Wonyoung rocked her signature 'glass skin' look for her very first campaign with AMUSE

Wonyoung used pink as a core color for her campaign pictorial with AMUSE, rocking a fabulous pink mini-dress with faux feather trimmings for her full-body shot. For her close-ups, she adorned her hair with pink accessories instead, opting for a pink knitted head covering for one and adorable heart-shaped hairclips for the other.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The IVE member went with two different looks, one being her signature ultra dewy base makeup that further accentuated her glass-like skin and the other being a soft dewy base that provided just the right amount of glow to the high points of her face.

For both makeup looks, she opted for the K-beauty brand's Jel-Fit Tint for her lips, rocking Shade 11 'Bunny Bunny', which has been listed as 'Wonyoung's pick' by AMUSE. The new shade is yet to be released, with the beauty brand claiming that the beautiful reddish tint is "coming soon".

She kept her eye makeup soft and subtle, simply incorporating a straight winged liner and a heavy coat of mascara to further define her eyes. Along with that, Wonyoung went with a light dusting of pink eyeshadow and blusher that added a healthy dose of color to her eyes and cheeks, lending her a naturally flushed look.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@amuse)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@amuse)

Fans swooned over the IVE member's stunning visuals, with several of them exclaiming that she was the "4th gen IT girl". Netizens couldn't help but gush over her flawlessly glowing skin, with an Instagram user noting that she looked "fresh" in the campaign pictorial.

Since IVE's Wonyoung has been announced as the new AMUSE girl, fans can expect more pictorials and fashion films in collaboration with the K-beauty brand. The K-pop star recently stole hearts at the KCON LA 2023, with netizens commending her not only for her beauty but also for her fluency in English and her amazing MCing skills.