Kim Soo-hyun's look for the MIDO pop-up store event wins the internet: "Excuse me sir"

On August 24, 2023, Kim Soo-hyun made an appearance at the MIDO Pop-Up Store in the main branch of Lotte Department Store in Seoul. The store offers the Swiss watch brand's newest collection, with the K-drama star showing up wearing one of the timepieces from the same. It is already open to public, and one can visit it till August 31, 2023.

The It's Okay To Not Be Okay actor has been a long-time ambassador of MIDO and has often lent his stunning visuals to their campaigns. The K-drama star's dapper looks are a perfect fit for the Swiss brand's timepieces, which are timeless and chic with a hint of contemporary design.

Prior to this, the My Love from the Star actor also featured in Elle Korea's August issue, collaborating with MIDO to showcase its Multifort Collection. As for the pop-up store event, netizens were left in awe of the K-drama star's stunning visuals yet again, with several people noting that the actor doesn't seem to age.

For the pop-up store visit, Kim Soo-hyun rocked the MIDO Multifort TV Big Date in an orange colorway. He paired it with an elegant navy blue suit with a collarless t-shirt underneath. The timepiece is already available on the MIDO website, retailing for $1200 for the orange variant.

Kim Soo-hyun looked elegant in an effortless hair and makeup look at the MIDO Pop-Up Store in Seoul

Kim Soo-hyun looked gorgeous at the MIDO pop-up store event, pairing his crisp navy blue suit with an effortless hair and makeup look. He went with a simple brushed-down hairdo, with his bangs parted down the middle to let his forehead peek through. He also incorporated soft waves to the crown of his head, which made the hairstyle look more voluminous and fluffier and gave him a more youthful look.

For his makeup look, the One Ordinary Day star went with a soft dewy base that added a hint of glow to the high points of his face. He kept his eye and cheek makeup minimal, which made the overall look more subtle and natural-looking. Along with that, he opted for a natural pink shade for his lip makeup look that added a hint of color and definition to his lips without looking too intense.

Fans couldn't help but gush over his stunning visuals, jokingly calling him "Kim Mido" by combining his name with the Swiss watch brand's. An X user even went on to note that the actor looked "expensive all the time," as MIDO's campaign pictorials with Kim Soo-hyun have always been gorgeous.

Along with that, netizens have time and again swooned over the grace and elegance the actor exudes when he is flaunting one of the Swiss brand's timepieces.

Kim Soo-hyun's latest project, One Ordinary Day, was a massive hit as the K-drama star flaunted his acting chops in the South Korean TV series. The actor is yet to announce his next project and has been staying off the radar as of late, occasionally modeling and attending events for the brands he is associated with.