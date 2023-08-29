Kim Se-jeong's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "She just looks so ethereal"

Kim Se-jeong was recently announced as the cover star for the digital issue of Harper's Bazaar Korea's September installment, where she collaborated with the French luxury fashion brand Longchamp. The singer-turned-actress will be featuring in two stunning covers for the digital issue of the popular magazine, which will be accompanied by a fashion film and a stunning pictorial.

On August 29, 2023, the popular magazine released three Instagram carousels, giving a sneak peek into the Business Proposal star's fashion and beauty choices.

Harper's Bazaar Korea also released a snippet of her interview, where she talks about her fashion evolution and dives deep into some of her most loved fashion moments since her debut. Along with that, the magazine revealed two gorgeous fashion films, featuring Kim Se-jeong posing alongside some beautiful horses.

Netizens gushed over the Uncanny Counter star's stunning visuals, with an X user noting that her ethereal beauty makes them "gasp." Kim Se-jeong rocked chic pieces from Longchamp's Fall-Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection, which takes inspiration from equestrian outfits for several pieces.

Kim Se-jeong has been associated with the popular South Korean magazine for quite some time, having featured in their August 2023 issue as a part of a project that aimed to celebrate the 27th year of the artist as well as the magazine. While her cover pictorial is bright and fresh, her pictorial for the August issue was dark and edgy with the actress exuding an intense aura for the photoshoot.

Kim Se-jeong looked gorgeous in a natural makeup look and blue-black hair color for Harper's Bazaar Korea's September issue's digital cover

As of February 2023, Se-jeong is the first-ever Asian brand ambassador for the French luxury brand. She has previously featured in its Spring-Summer 2023 campaign and recently, also attended its pop-up store in Seoul to celebrate Longchamp's collaboration with TOILETPAPER.

For her cover feature, the School 2017 star sported a mix of feminine silhouettes and equestrian-inspired outfits. To complete the look, she even posed alongside horses for the still pictures, riding the same for the fashion films.

The pictorial captured the essence of the collection beautifully, as the French luxury brand aimed to return to its roots and pay homage to its namesake, the Longchamp Racecourse.

Kim Se-jeong paired her fashion choices with a stunning black-blue hair color, which looked black-navy blue when light wasn't directly falling on her hair but turned into an ethereal bright blue when pictured under direct sunlight. The hair color elevated the overall look, adding intrigue to her ensembles.

For most of the looks, Kim Se-jeong simply parted her hair neatly down the middle, incorporating curtain bangs and face-framing fringes that highlighted her facial features.

For her makeup, the Today's Webtoon actress went with a natural makeup look with dewy base and peach-toned cheeks. She went with a similar shade for her lips as well, tying the entire look together.

She kept her eye makeup look quite dramatic, opting for a bold winged liner that applied on thick, which helped define and highlight her eyes. For the interview segment, Kim Se-jeong opted for a light nude lip shade instead, which made her eye makeup look the star of the show for her interview.

Fans swooned over her breathtaking beauty, with several of them noting that her visuals were "top tier." An X user jokingly exclaimed that "blue haired Sejeong" was their new religion, while another stated that her beauty was out of this world.

Kim Se-jeong has been quite busy as of late, since her new album Door will be releasing on September 4, 2023. Along with that, her latest acting project, The Uncanny Counter Season 2, is currently airing and episode 10 of the same released recently (August 27). Episode 11 and 12 of The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Counter Punch is set to release on September 2 and 3, respectively.