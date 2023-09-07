Han So-hee's look for the CHARLES & KEITH new store event wins the internet: "Who else can't breathe"

Han So-hee recently made a show-stopping appearance at the new flagship store of CHARLES & KEITH in Gangnam, Seoul. On September 5, 2023, the Singaporean fashion house hosted a private event to celebrate the opening of their new store, with the Korean actress showing up in a gorgeous all-black ensemble.

As of May 2023, the K-drama star has been an official global brand ambassador for the fashion brand. Following the announcement, she also led CHARLES & KEITH's Fall-Winter 2023 campaign, rocking the Petra handbag from its latest collection.

Netizens absolutely loved the look Han So-hee went with for the CHARLES & KEITH event, swooning over her mesmerizing visuals. The Nevertheless star sported an effortless hair and makeup look for the private event, which paired really well with her fashion choices.

Other than the My Name actress, the CHARLES & KEITH store opening also had (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, Momoland's Nancy, Joo Hyun-young, Irene Kim, and Henn Kim in attendance. The K-celebrities went with minimalistic fashion and beauty choices for the private event, staying true to the Singaporean fashion house's signature aesthetics.

Han So-hee looked stunning in effortless hair and makeup look at the CHARLES & KEITH event in Gangnam

The World of the Married actress showed up in a black mini dress and block heels, pairing it with the black swatch of the Petra handbag she donned in the CHARLES & KEITH Fall-Winter 2023 campaign. For her jewelry pieces, she went with an edgy look with chain link pieces, further elevating the look by adding a leather scrunchie around her wrist.

While Han So-hee's fashion choices were absolutely gorgeous, her stunning visuals stole the show. She went with a subtle makeup look with a flawless dewy base, which highlighted her glass-like skin. Along with that, she kept her blush and eyeshadow application quite minimal, opting for a peachy hue that added a hint of color to her cheeks and eyelids.

For her lip makeup, the Soundtrack #1 actress opted for a bright pink lip shade, with the product providing a beautiful soft blur finish to her lips. She made sure to blend out the outer corners well, making the lip makeup look more seamless. Additionally, she went with a subtle winged liner for her eye makeup, finishing off the look with a heavy coat of mascara that provided a stunning lift to her lashes.

Han So-hee sported an effortless hairstyle for the CHARLES & KEITH event, parting her hair neatly down the middle. She has been rocking a striking reddish brown hair color as of late, which she styled into soft waves to provide the hairstyle with some texture and volume. Along with that, she styled her face-framing fringes to curl away from her face, which added a layered effect to the hairdo.

Netizens swooned over Han So-hee's stunning visuals at the store opening event, with several of them noting that her aura was like no other in the K-entertainment industry. Fans gushed over her mesmerizing looks, stating that she looked "breathtaking" and "dreamy".

Several fans also compared her CHARLES & KEITH event look with the unique look she went with for the Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition. While her Lady Dior event look was edgy and experimental, the K-drama star's CHARLES & KEITH event look was soft and subtle.

Han So-hee pleasantly surprised her fans with her duality, proving the versatility of her stunning visuals that works well with both natural as well as edgy makeup looks.